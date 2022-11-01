ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer dies at 38

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst and former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers assistant Adam Zimmer died at 38, his family confirmed.

Zimmer, son of longtime NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, worked for the Chiefs from 2010 to 2012 after a stint with the New Orleans Saints, and before moving on the Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings.

His sister Corri Zimmer White shared the news of his death on Instagram:

I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken. My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him. In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me. Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this. Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don’t let us lose faith.

Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay.

Corri Zimmer White – Sister
Retired WR Victor Cruz would join Chiefs in a come back

Bengals President Mike Brown issued a statement with high regard for the Zimmer family:

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

No cause of death has been released at this time.

