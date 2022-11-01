Boomer & Gio: Is Zach Wilson getting 'ripped behind the scenes' for poor play?

Zach Wilson showed more troubling tendencies in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, but received 100 percent support after the game from Robert Saleh and his teammates.

But Gio wonders if the young quarterback is getting a more honest and stern assessment when the cameras are off and reporters leave the locker room.

“Is he getting ripped into behind the scenes here?” Gio said. “You didn’t see it on the sideline, you didn’t hear it from Robert Saleh at the podium. Is somebody going, ‘Zach, this is absolutely unacceptable, and if you do it again, Mike White is gonna start the second half against the Bills.’”

Boomer liked how Wilson’s teammates stood by Wilson when asked about his performance after Sunday’s loss, but agrees that the bad interceptions and decision-making has to improve.

“He’s just gotta stop,” Boomer said. “He can’t make those types of mistakes.”

