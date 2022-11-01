67-year-old hiker found alive after missing for days in Ozarks, park officials say

UPDATE: A missing hiker has been found alive at Buffalo National River, officials told news outlets.

Search crews began looking for 67-year-old Clinton Smith after he went missing during a hike on Oct. 27.

He was found alive near the Buffalo River on Tuesday, Nov. 1, over two miles away from the trail, the National Park Service told TV station KY3.

McClatchy News has reached out to NPS for more information.

The original story continues below:

Crews are searching by ground and air for a 67-year-old hiker who went missing days ago in the Arkansas Ozarks, according to the National Park Service.

Clinton ”Preston” Smith, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, set out on a trail at Buffalo National River on Thursday, Oct. 27, and hasn’t been seen since, the park said in an Oct. 31 release.

The national park encompasses 135 miles of the Buffalo River, plus 95,000 acres of forest and rock bluffs veined with hiking and camping trails , according to the park’s website.

Smith chose a difficult hike, the trail to Hemmed-in Hollow Falls , park officials said.

Though it leads to a “picturesque” 210-foot waterfall, the trail is “extremely steep and strenuous” and “will humble even the most experienced hiker,” according to the park. When search and rescue is needed , it is frequently for this trail.

Smith’s vehicle was found parked at the Hemmed-in Hollow trailhead, officials said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Park rangers and local police are cooperating in the search, the release said.

Anyone with information that could help lead to Smith’s rescue are asked to contact Buffalo National River’s emergency line at 888-692-1162.

‘Oh God.’ Bison rams hiker after she gets too close at Texas state park, video shows

Hiker who didn’t return to meetup spot found dead near waterfall, Hawaii cops say

Lost hikers survived on berries and frog legs until rescuers found them in Montana

Man atop cliff at Grandfather Mountain falls to his death, North Carolina park says