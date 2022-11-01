PICS: Happy Halloween from the JJR Families!

Singer Aaron Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, has died aged 34.A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. Addressing his cause of death, the singer’s family said it was currently “being investigated”.“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10. His self-titled debut album was released later...

