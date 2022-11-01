Boomer & Gio: NBA needs to step in and discipline Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was on the floor for a Nets win over the Pacers on Monday night, as fans sat courtside wearing “Fight Anti-Semitism” shirts watched close by.

Fans have clearly voiced their objection to Irving sharing a film based on a book with many anti-semitic messages (though he since deleted the tweet containing the link), and Boomer and Gio want to know when somebody will step in and discipline the star point guard.

“He played last night, you haven’t heard a thing for the league, Steve Nash calls it an opportunity to grow,” Gio said. “Who is actually going to stand up and punish Kyrie Irving for this? Is anybody?”

Boomer says that responsibility should fall on the league and the commissioner’s office.

“The more I read into all of this and the more I understand what is going on here, the more dangerous it becomes,” Boomer said. “He’s an influencer. He influences a lot of people...I don’t understand why they aren’t doing something about it. It’s beyond me. I know if one of us were down this road, we’d be out from behind a microphone.

“This is not a Steve Nash thing. This is a Sean Marks thing and a Joe Tsai thing…and Adam Silver to do something about this.”

Gio doesn’t have much hope that any discipline will come Irving’s way, from the league or from the team.

“The way this is going right now, after sharing the film…and basically co-signing on what the movie and the boom said, which is all these horrible, untrue, misinformation things that are littered with antisemitism…it just feels like another one of those things that goes away for him,” Gio said.

