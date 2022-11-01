ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency

Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
blockworks.co

JPMorgan Trade on Public Blockchain ‘Monumental Step’ for DeFi

JPMorgan, DBS and SBI Digital Asset execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits and verifiable credentials. JPMorgan has used the Polygon blockchain to trade tokenized cash deposits — the latest instance of banks moving into DeFi markets. The trade occurred as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon

Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
trading-education.com

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Earn Passive Income In 2025

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Earn Passive Income In 2025 - Our Picks. Binance Coin - Best exchange token to invest in today. Ethereum - Largest altcoin to help earn passive income. Fantom - Growing cryptocurrency full of potential. Polygon - Invest in MATIC and earn passive income in the future.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
invezz.com

Gold is no longer as valuable as crypto, says Ethereum’s co-founder

Crypto is A Better Bet Than Gold, Says Vitalik Buterin. The Ethereum co-founder also believes gold is no longer as valuable as crypto. This comes despite gold faring better than some of the biggest crypto names, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. A common theme has dominated cryptocurrency news headlines in 2022:...
e-cryptonews.com

Research Reveals 18 Listed Companies with a Combined Market Cap of 826 bln

New analysis (1) by Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), Europe’s leading regulated and award-winning digital assets hedge fund manager founded by senior traders and investment professionals formerly from major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, reveals that 18 listed companies with a market cap of over $826 billion have around $3.1 billion invested in digital assets. They originally spent $5.9 billion buying these assets.
nftgators.com

Four Blockchains Making an Impact on the NFT Market

Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea rose to fame whilst being powered by Ethereum before integrating multiple blockchains. Polygon powers Reddit’s collectible avatars and NFT marketplace as well as Instagram’s upcoming NFT toolkit. Solana commands the second-largest share of the NFT market while Ripple is bringing more creators to the...
forkast.news

USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license

U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
CoinTelegraph

Beosin, a leading blockchain security firm, announces $20M Series A strategic financing

Nov. 3 — Beosin, a leading blockchain security service provider, has recently closed a $20-million strategic financing round participated by prominent industry investors and existing shareholders. Beosin is a global leader in blockchain security, offering smart contract security audits, blockchain project risk monitoring, alerting, blocking, stolen digital assets recovery,...
PYMNTS

From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain

Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
VERMONT STATE
TechCrunch

Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto

And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
decrypt.co

Mastercard Welcomes 7 Crypto, Blockchain Startups to Fintech Innovation Program

Mastercard’s global program attracts applications from over 1,500 startups each year and has helped 350 companies attract billions in funding. Credit card giant Mastercard today announces that it’s welcoming seven new startups into its global startup engagement program, Mastercard Start Path. Since its inception in 2014, Mastercard Start...

