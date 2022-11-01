Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Platforms You Must Invest In Before 2023, With Big Eyes Coin, Solana And Polkadot
With the crypto coin market forever changing, it is fascinating to see which coins will be thriving by the end of the year. With constant ups and downs with an abundance of coins, it is almost impossible to tell which cryptocurrencies will be doing well and not be so well every day.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
blockworks.co
JPMorgan Trade on Public Blockchain ‘Monumental Step’ for DeFi
JPMorgan, DBS and SBI Digital Asset execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits and verifiable credentials. JPMorgan has used the Polygon blockchain to trade tokenized cash deposits — the latest instance of banks moving into DeFi markets. The trade occurred as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon
Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
trading-education.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Earn Passive Income In 2025
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Earn Passive Income In 2025 - Our Picks. Binance Coin - Best exchange token to invest in today. Ethereum - Largest altcoin to help earn passive income. Fantom - Growing cryptocurrency full of potential. Polygon - Invest in MATIC and earn passive income in the future.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
invezz.com
Gold is no longer as valuable as crypto, says Ethereum’s co-founder
Crypto is A Better Bet Than Gold, Says Vitalik Buterin. The Ethereum co-founder also believes gold is no longer as valuable as crypto. This comes despite gold faring better than some of the biggest crypto names, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. A common theme has dominated cryptocurrency news headlines in 2022:...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
e-cryptonews.com
Research Reveals 18 Listed Companies with a Combined Market Cap of 826 bln
New analysis (1) by Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), Europe’s leading regulated and award-winning digital assets hedge fund manager founded by senior traders and investment professionals formerly from major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, reveals that 18 listed companies with a market cap of over $826 billion have around $3.1 billion invested in digital assets. They originally spent $5.9 billion buying these assets.
nftgators.com
Four Blockchains Making an Impact on the NFT Market
Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea rose to fame whilst being powered by Ethereum before integrating multiple blockchains. Polygon powers Reddit’s collectible avatars and NFT marketplace as well as Instagram’s upcoming NFT toolkit. Solana commands the second-largest share of the NFT market while Ripple is bringing more creators to the...
forkast.news
USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license
U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Bank Delio to Support 5 New Digital Assets, Including Polkadot, Solana, and Tezos
• Delio Bank supports Solana, Polkadot, Tezos, Cardano, and Kusama. • Five new digital assets staking services to be launched. South Korea’s leading crypto bank Delio is on the verge of listing five new digital assets and launching a staking service. Delio plans to release the staking service for...
CoinTelegraph
Beosin, a leading blockchain security firm, announces $20M Series A strategic financing
Nov. 3 — Beosin, a leading blockchain security service provider, has recently closed a $20-million strategic financing round participated by prominent industry investors and existing shareholders. Beosin is a global leader in blockchain security, offering smart contract security audits, blockchain project risk monitoring, alerting, blocking, stolen digital assets recovery,...
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
TechCrunch
Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto
And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
decrypt.co
Mastercard Welcomes 7 Crypto, Blockchain Startups to Fintech Innovation Program
Mastercard’s global program attracts applications from over 1,500 startups each year and has helped 350 companies attract billions in funding. Credit card giant Mastercard today announces that it’s welcoming seven new startups into its global startup engagement program, Mastercard Start Path. Since its inception in 2014, Mastercard Start...
crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong Issues Statement Supporting “Virtual Assets,” ZA International Aims to be Leading Digital Asset Platform
Hong Kong has publicly asserted its interest in digital assets or “virtual assets” in a statement issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau. The document states:. “As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is open and inclusive towards the global community of innovators engaging in VA...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Banks, Temasek Fund Series A for Partior, a Cross-Border Payments and Value Exchange Provider
Partior has raised a Series A led by Standard Chartered with the support of existing investors JP Morgan, DBS, and Temasek – the Singapore government’s investment fund. The note from Partior did not include details on the funding round. Partior is a platform that strives to be the...
Comments / 0