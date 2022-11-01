ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

RichmondCC Cyber Security Summit to focus on identity theft, fraud

By RichmondCC
 2 days ago
Keynote speaker for Richmond Community College’s Cyber Security Summit will be Rob Carson, founder and chief executive officer of Semper Sec. Contributed photo

HAMLET — There has been a strong push for services, personal and professional, to be virtual due to COVID-19. Although convenient, this move to doing more online has resulted in more people being subject to identity theft and fraud.

For this reason, Richmond Community College will focus this year’s Cyber Security Summit on “Think Your Identity Is Safe? Think Again.” The College has invited its community partners to participate in the summit on Nov. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Robinette Building to discuss how prevalent identity theft and fraud are and how to prevent these nefarious cyber activities.

Keynote speaker for the summit will be Rob Carson, founder and chief executive officer of Semper Sec, a company specializing in helping small to mid-size businesses streamline security compliance programs.

Carson has over a decade of experience working in information security management. He has held positions as vice president of operations at InteliSecure, director of security at Cherwell Software and director of programmatic services at Celsus Advisory Group. In addition to his private sector experience, Carson served as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps for seven years.

Representatives from law enforcement, the court system, healthcare and the financial community will also be guest speakers for the Cyber Security Summit.

Cpt. Steve Odom, who is with Rockingham Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, will speak about investigating identity fraud and identity theft, and a representative from the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office will discuss how they go about prosecuting these type of cases.

Representatives from FirstHealth of the Carolinas and First Bank will also address the effect of identity theft and fraud within their industries, and RichmondCC Cyber Security instructor Brian Goodman will provide a tour of the Cyber Security classroom and lab, which is housed in the Robinette Building.

To register for the summit, visit https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400420059. If you have questions, contact RichmondCC Small Business Center Director Butch Farrah at 910-410-1687 or wofarrah@richmondcc.edu.

