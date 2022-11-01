ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components

WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff's deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.

"On October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 46000 block of Laurie Drive," Trooper William Huggins said in a news release.

Shortly after cops arrived, Huggins says, the man barricaded himself inside of a vehicle.

"TPSO deputies then attempted to negotiate with the subject. During the negotiations, the subject indicated that he was in possession of an explosive device and shot a firearm into the air."

He says attempts to deescalate the situation were not successful.

"The subject then exited the vehicle armed with a rifle while wearing a back pack on his chest, later to be found containing binary explosive targets. Deputies from TPSO and Officers from Hammond Police Department then discharged their service weapons at the suspect fatally injuring him."

Huggins says 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond died on the scene.

"No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident."

So what was in the backpack?  Troopers called the contents "binary explosive targets."

The ATF website says, "Binary explosives are pre-packaged products consisting of two separate components, usually an oxidizer like ammonium nitrate and a fuel such as aluminum or another metal. These components typically are not listed separately on the List of Explosive Materials and do not meet the definition of 'Explosives' in 27 CFR 555.11."

Such products are sold under brand names like Tannerite.  When shot with high velocity rounds, it triggers an explosion.

There was no initial word if any of the police bullets hit the binary explosives or triggered an explosion.

