Los Angeles County, CA

TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Cesspool Politics of Los Angeles

In less than two weeks, voters in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to select a new mayor and nine of the 15 members of the city council. A positive outcome is unlikely. The cards are stacked. It’s reasonable to acknowledge that big city politics are never squeaky clean. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter

COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Variety

L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove

The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
INGLEWOOD, CA
theavtimes.com

LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GreenMatters

Los Angeles Can Expect More Floods in Coming Years, According to a New Report

Los Angeles is no stranger to natural disaster — every year, the city suffers from relentless droughts, devastating wildfires, and often fatal earthquakes. But a new report shows that over the next several decades, the city may find itself experiencing more and more floods. In fact, a recent study shows thousands of city residents could experience highly damaging flash floods over the next 100 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA

