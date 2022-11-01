Read full article on original website
Why Is There An Amendment On The Ballot To Remove A Sheriff?
Explaining Measure A
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino group
LA Mayoral candidate Bass has been slammed for accusing her rival Caruso of purchasing an endorsement from a Latino group called Avance Democratic Club. Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass.Mario Tama / AFP.
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
Newsom stays on sidelines of tightening LA mayor’s race
The California governor’s absence has become glaringly obvious as top Democrats like Barack Obama throw their support behind Rep. Karen Bass.
kcrw.com
Mayoral hopeful Karen Bass wants to change ‘whack-a-mole approach’ to homelessness
U.S. Representative Karen Bass has represented West and South LA since 2011. She also chaired the Congressional Black Caucus and is a past speaker of the California Assembly. Before Bass sought public office, she was a community organizer and a physician’s assistant. She’s running against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso...
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
californiaglobe.com
The Cesspool Politics of Los Angeles
In less than two weeks, voters in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to select a new mayor and nine of the 15 members of the city council. A positive outcome is unlikely. The cards are stacked. It’s reasonable to acknowledge that big city politics are never squeaky clean. But...
2urbangirls.com
DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter
COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
theavtimes.com
LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
Courthouse News Service
Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Veteran Campus in Long Beach Helps House Hundreds of Veterans
Homeless veterans on LA streets are seeing a decline in numbers since the latest homeless count came out. The U.S. Vets Community Campus in Long Beach is taking some of the credit for what it's been able to do to help house hundreds in both temporary and permanent housing. It's...
Los Angeles Can Expect More Floods in Coming Years, According to a New Report
Los Angeles is no stranger to natural disaster — every year, the city suffers from relentless droughts, devastating wildfires, and often fatal earthquakes. But a new report shows that over the next several decades, the city may find itself experiencing more and more floods. In fact, a recent study shows thousands of city residents could experience highly damaging flash floods over the next 100 years.
