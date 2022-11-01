Read full article on original website
BBC
Stoke fan gets lifetime ban after sons run on pitch
A man who encouraged his two sons to run on to the pitch during a Stoke City game has been given a lifetime ban from their matches, the club said. The boys, aged 11 and 12, ran across the pitch in front of visiting fans during the closing stages of the team's home win against Sheffield United.
BBC
West Ham's Hawa Cissoko banned for five matches after Aston Villa clash
West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko will serve a five-match ban after her red card against Aston Villa last month. The 25-year-old lashed out at Villa's Sarah Mayling, sparking a confrontation when Cissoko left the pitch. West Ham boss Paul Konchesky was also sent off in the melee. Both clubs were...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City set to appoint former Tigers player as head coach
Hull City are set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new head coach. BBC Radio Humberside reports the 38-year-old has agreed a deal to take over at the Championship club, and will sign a contract on Wednesday. He spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Rues Missed Chances In Luton Town Stalemate
Reading travelled to Kenilworth Road for what was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Luton. Paul Ince felt that the performance was a good response after Burnley with the team battling away to secure the point, even though we had some good chances. Here is what Ince had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
Hearts end Europa Conference League campaign with defeat in Turkey
Hearts ended their Europa Conference League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir but there was some encouragement for Robbie Neilson’s men in the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.In the final Group A fixture in Turkey, Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed in a corner after just four minutes and, while the visitors played their way back into the game, they fell further behind in the 33rd minute to a Serdar Gurler goal following a mistake by keeper Craig Gordon.Substitute Berkay Ozcan drove in a third in the 64th minute moments after coming on, with Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson scoring a consolation goal...
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes comments on new position following Real Sociedad win
Manchester United’s fate in the Europa League was confirmed earlier on Thursday as their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad was not enough to claim first place in Group E. The victory means that United have won five on the spin in the tournament but miss out on goal difference, with Thursday’s result canceling out the 1-0 loss to La Real in September.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
BBC
Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss
Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
SkySports
Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit
Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach. Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015. Hull sack Arvelaze | Championship table. Get Sky Sports. Up until the...
BBC
Rashford 'has to go to the World Cup'
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is "a shoo-in" for Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton. Rashford has spoken openly about his struggles for form over the past two campaigns, but has looked rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag, scoring seven goals already, including the winner against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.
BBC
Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
CBS Sports
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte as a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year ago, on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
Yardbarker
Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan
Armando Broja was again left out of the starting line-up in the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb tonight, despite Chelsea already being qualified. Denis Zakaria starts the game, but Armando Broja does not. The Chelsea forward yesterday spoke of his desire to be a success at the club, but...
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes Needham Market can upset the odds against Burton Albion
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knows all about big occasions. It is hard to imagine Manchester City were once in the third tier of English football - but that was the situation back in 1998-99. They were 2-0 down to Gillingham at Wembley in front of 76,000 fans in that...
Yardbarker
Loanee tipped to challenge for Arsenal first-team after World Cup
Birmingham boss John Eustace has tipped Auston Trusty to challenge for a first team role at Arsenal, insisting that he deserves his World Cup place. The Gunners signed the defender early in 2022, whilst initially agreeing that hevwould stay with his former side on loan until the end of the term.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England start wheelchair tournament with victory over Australia
Tries: Coyd 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, King Goals: Hawkins, Collins 4. England got their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup campaign off to the perfect start with a 38-8 win over Australia. Joe Coyd, Jack Brown and Nathan Collins scored two tries apiece as the hosts laid down an early...
BBC
Sunderland: Bailey Wright doing everything he can to be World Cup ready
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright says he is doing everything possible to be ready for the World Cup with Australia. Wright had been out of the Black Cats team and was doing extra training to be in peak condition when he did get a chance. "I have been doing extra running,...
BBC
FA Cup first round: Watch Hereford-Portsmouth & South Shields-Forest Green Rovers on BBC
Coverage: Watch Hereford-Portsmouth live on BBC Two on Friday (19:55 GMT) and South Shields-Forest Green Rovers live on BBC One on Saturday (12:00). Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. The FA Cup first round takes place this weekend when non-league teams, who have battled their...
SB Nation
A Favorable Schedule Ahead For The Liverpool FC Women
The Liverpool FC Women ran the table in the FA Women’s Championship last season, earning promotion back to the WSL after two seasons in the lower division. There was a lot of cautious optimism heading into the season, with Matt Beard and company building a squad that had plenty of WSL experience as well as some exciting younger talents.
