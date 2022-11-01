ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pfizer to seek approval for RSV vaccine

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qiwk_0iuU2cVq00

As parents and doctors deal with three significant illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it may seek approval for a new vaccine to prevent RSV by the end of the year.

RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms that are normally mild but can become serious in older adults and infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people are better with a week or two.

Symptoms of RSV include:

  • Runny nose.
  • Decreased appetite.
  • Coughing.
  • Sneezing.
  • Fever.
  • Wheezing.

The symptoms, according to the CDC, develop in stages.

Young infants may only show symptoms of irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties. The CDC estimates that all children would have had an RSV infection by the time they turn 2 years old.

Pfizer is now looking to prevent RSV by giving pregnant women the vaccine that will allow the expectant mothers to make antibodies that will then be shared with their unborn child through the placenta and provide protection to the baby after they’re born, CNN reported.

Pfizer gave 7,400 pregnant women a single vaccine dose or a placebo either in the late second trimester or third trimester, and the babies were followed for at least a year after they were born, NBC News reported.

Those who were given the vaccine showed about an 80% effective rate at preventing severe RSV in the first three months of a baby’s life, CNN reported.

Pfizer said the vaccine provides protection for the baby for at least six months, NBC News reported.

The study results, which Pfizer plans to submit to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year, were published in a Pfizer news release but have not been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal, NBC News reported.

Dr. Ofer Levy, director of Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, said the findings are promising but since the information was via a press release and he hasn’t seen the raw data, he can’t make a firm conclusion. However, he did say that since it is a passive immunization — where the mothers pass on the protection to their babies — the children may need an additional vaccine dose, NBC News reported.

The FDA has already cleared one hurdle earlier this year to speed up the approval process when it designated the RSV vaccine a breakthrough therapy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Pfizer's RSV Vaccine Prevents Severe Illness in Infants — and It Could Be Available as Early as Next Year

Pfizer will apply for FDA approval by the end of 2022 after its clinical trial found the vaccine to be about 80% effective at preventing severe RSV in the first three months of an infant's life There is finally some good news about RSV: A vaccine may be on the way. Pfizer announced Tuesday that its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine prevents severe illness in infants. If approved by the FDA, it could be available as early as next year. The vaccine is about 80% efficient at preventing severe...
Medical News Today

Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?

Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A​ phase 3 clinical trial...
Idaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
102.5 The Bone

Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects newborns against severe illness

Pfizer announced Tuesday that an experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects newborns against the severe illness for at least six months after birth. In phase 3 of a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study, which is considered the "gold standard" of epidemiologic studies, the vaccine was found to be about 82% effective at preventing severe cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in infants whose mothers were immunized. This level of protection was observed from birth through the first 3 months of age. At 6 months of age, there was a reduction in protection, but the Pfizer vaccine was still 69% effective against the illness, .
CNBC

Pfizer says it's developed a vaccine to fight RSV virus

CNBC’s Shep Smith reports that Pfizer announced today it had developed a vaccine to protect young kids from the potentially deadly RSV respiratory virus. With Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, obstetrician and gynecologist.
boldsky.com

What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
2minutemedicine.com

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer

1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
cohaitungchi.com

Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?

There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
The Associated Press

Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005234/en/ Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy