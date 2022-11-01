ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Lubeck
2d ago

As long as you promote homelessness it will grow . The Democrats are support this evil life . Most of these people need to work again and get on their own feet .

cap 2
2d ago

Here we go again Lester talking about anything but crime in Macon. When the last time anyone heard of a homeless drive by????. The Amptheater is priority one for Lester. The plaza at the corner of Thomaston and Columbus rd is a mini Las Vegas Gambling Is all they do, I guess Bcso don't know this 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Joyce 31202
2d ago

Violence prevention as if it's the homeless doing all the shooting. it's a start though. Also closing certain stores, etc.

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

