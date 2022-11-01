Read full article on original website
Paul Lubeck
2d ago
As long as you promote homelessness it will grow . The Democrats are support this evil life . Most of these people need to work again and get on their own feet .
cap 2
2d ago
Here we go again Lester talking about anything but crime in Macon. When the last time anyone heard of a homeless drive by????. The Amptheater is priority one for Lester. The plaza at the corner of Thomaston and Columbus rd is a mini Las Vegas Gambling Is all they do, I guess Bcso don't know this 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Joyce 31202
2d ago
Violence prevention as if it's the homeless doing all the shooting. it's a start though. Also closing certain stores, etc.
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier
MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
The 13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign explained and how you can help the Mentor’s Project of Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Macon-Bibb County begins Cotton Avenue Plaza expansion at groundbreaking ceremony
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, Macon-Bibb County leaders broke ground on the Cotton Avenue Park expansion. The intersection of Cotton Avenue and Second Street is now closed as the county expands what they call Triangle Park. Visitors to downtown can soon expect more greenspace and a place to sit...
Advocates say Macon's homeless often refuse help due to mental health issues, personal choice
MACON, Ga. — It can sometimes feel like as Macon-Bibb County leaders remove one homeless camp, another replaces it. We told you about a new tent camp that's popped up at Macon’s Historic Rose Hill Cemetery. That comes after the county cleaned up camps off of Spring Street...
DA seeks Macon Water Authority member inquiry over allegations of violations
MACON, Ga. — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard is asking Macon Water Authority board members to submit to voluntary questioning in the wake of allegations of open meeting violations and other misconduct. Authority Chairman Sam Hart called on Howard for advice this week after an unnamed board...
wgxa.tv
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
Macon-Bibb moves SPLOST money around to speed up Bass Road widening project
MACON, Ga. — This year's been a big one for development plans in Macon-Bibb County. From the east Macon development to a major renovation at the city auditorium, several areas in the county will get a facelift. Several of the projects will go on for a while, but commissioners want to speed some other things up. Shifting some money around may be the answer.
Cotton Avenue Plaza expansion plans officially kickoff at groundbreaking ceremony
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb made a pitch for a green space on Cotton Avenue almost a month ago, and on Wednesday they are finally breaking ground on the project. The groundbreaking was at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Cherry Street, Second Street, and Cotton Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Douglass Theatre's HBCU Art Series to raise funds for Central Georgia students
MACON, Ga. — The Douglass Theatre is bringing the HBCU homecoming experience home to Macon. The theater will host a fundraiser in the spirit of homecoming at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It all kicks off Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Douglass Theater HBCU Art Series.
Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse
GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
In Macon, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discusses crime, inflation
MACON, Ga. — Just five days out from the midterm elections, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is still making her rounds on her "Let's Get it Done" tour. Though trailing slightly in the polls, she's taking on incumbent Brian Kemp in a rematch of 2018, hoping to become the state's first female governor.
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
'It could help our unit out greatly': Warner Robins Police Department K-9 units hopeful for grant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department K-9 unit needs top votes to be considered for a grant that would give them more opportunities for their handlers and partners against Crime. Aftermath is doing a voting contest for participating agencies across the United States to earn up...
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
wgxa.tv
Commissioners discuss street lights and school zone speed cameras in closed session
Convenience store alcohol licenses and street light applications dominated discussion at Tuesday’s meetings of the Macon-Bibb County Commission. The county no longer allows alcohol licenses for convenience stores that do not sell fuel or fresh food that includes five kinds of fruits and vegetables. Two stores appealed alcohol license...
'Our freedom is not free': Peach County school remembering fallen troops
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — In the halls of Byron Elementary School, you'll find a memorial honoring Georgians who died during the War on Terror era from September 2001 to August 2021. Students, teachers, and parents are making their way through the halls of Byron Elementary to see more than...
'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
Driving Me Crazy! | 'They are unsafe': Train tracks on North Jefferson and North Wayne St.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's not strange to encounter a train track in Central Georgia. However, one Milledgeville woman says she's not 'all aboard' for a couple of lines running through the city and it's driving her crazy!. Susan Henson has lived in Milledgeville for her whole life. She says...
