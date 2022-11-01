ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Trenton’s Colton Roy Recognized by DESE for FFA Leadership

Colton Roy (center), Missouri State FFA President. Photo by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Missouri State FFA President Colton Roy from the Trenton FFA Chapter was recognized by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for being one of the six National Committee Chairmen at the 2022 National FFA Convention held last month in Indianapolis.
TRENTON, MO
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law

(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Powerball Jackpot Increases to $1.6 Billion

(Radio Iowa) Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball Jackpot higher again for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer. “It’s a world record for tomorrow’s drawing it’s an estimated one-point-six (1.6) billion annuity, 782-point-four million cash option,” she says. Neubauer says the sales have picked up dramatically in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

