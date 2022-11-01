Read full article on original website
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
Rubek recaps Mills County Chamber banquet, 2022 betterment and beautification awards
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name. The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.
Sundays With Mike: Countdown to Election Day
(Shenandoah) – It wasn’t too hard to come up with the subject for this week’s blog. All you have to do is look at the calendar. Yes, Tuesday is Election Day (insert loud cheering here). For that reason, this week’s blog will be rather short. Besides, I’ll need all the rest I can get today, because election days tend to be long.
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
Ringgold County search warrant nets 3 arrests
(Bedford) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a search warrant in Ringgold County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says charges have been filed against Jason Parker, Margaret Williams, and Jonathan Lovell after deputies with Taylor and Ringgold County conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of 112nd Avenue Wednesday. Authorities say the warrant recovered more than 25 firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to be stolen from Ringgold and Taylor County. The search warrant comes as the two Sheriff's Offices were investigating recent burglaries and controlled substance violations and were made aware of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SMC plans 'realistic' disaster drill
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials promise a scenario that's as realistic as possible in next week's disaster drill. Numerous local agencies join the hospital in an emergency preparedness exercise beginning Wednesday morning. Ty Davison is director of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Davison says the drill begins at 9 a.m., when Shenandoah police and fire personnel plus Shenandoah EMTs are dispatched to an emergency situation.
Suspect charged in Council Bluffs injury accident
(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is charged following an investigation into an injury accident in Council Bluffs earlier this year. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Evaristo Javier Garcia surrendered to authorities at the Pottawattamie County Jail Friday morning on warrants for two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle. Garcia is charged in connection with an August 21 incident on southbound Interstate 29, in which the suspect allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed, and rear-ended a Chevy S-10 truck driven by 51-year-old Dorothy Drelicharz. Authorities say Garcia's vehicle traveled at more than 150 mph in a 70 mph zone. The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and crash.
Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
Shen school enrollment up 13 students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
Raburn Benton, 87, Nebraska City, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery.
Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher
(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
John Meyer
Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
Missouri State XC: Platte Valley's girls, Nodaway Valley's Blay claim titles
(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday. Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points. Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison...
LC qualifies seven events for state swimming
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet. State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown. View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below. Atlantic. Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. Elaina...
College Volleyball (11/5): Wins for UNI, Omaha and Drake
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in regional college volleyball action on Saturday. View the full scoreboard below. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (11/5) Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0. Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 0. Drake 3 Illinois State 1. Baylor 3 Kansas 0. Denver 3 Kansas City 1.
James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
St. Albert's Lillie finds right fit at UNI
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Colin Lillie recently opted to take his running talents to the Division I level. On Friday, the two-time state medalist joined Upon Further Review to discuss his commitment to run at Northern Iowa. "I'm grateful for the opportunity," Lillie said. "I'm excited to get...
