ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Mystery solved: How to pronounce Qatar, the World Cup host whose name everybody says wrong

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIMFr_0iuU2Azc00

Throughout the 12 years since FIFA president Sepp Blatter dramatically opened a scandalous envelope and introduced the world to Qatar, millions of Westerners have learned plenty about the 2022 World Cup's controversial host. They have learned about scorching temperatures and migrant worker exploitation. They've learned how oil transformed a peninsular desert into a bustling international hub. They've learned that Qatari law criminalizes homosexuality and forbids alcohol. They've learned how a tiny emirate the size of Connecticut plans to stage the planet's grandest sporting event.

They have learned just about all the basics, except the most basic of all: How to pronounce “Qatar.”

They’ve pronounced it “kuh-TAR” and “KA-tar” and “cutter.” The Brits occasionally go for “kuh-TAAH.” Some Americans have done their homework and still somehow settled on “cut-tar.” For a while, a few online dictionaries bafflingly spit out “cotter.”

All are wrong, but the mispronunciations got so out of hand that the Qatari state essentially gave up on authenticity and accepted a few of them.

"The pronunciation in English is different because the word uses two letters that only exist in Arabic," Ali Al-Ansari, a Qatari government media attaché, told Yahoo Sports via email. The accepted pronunciation "would sound like saying: Kuh-TAR."

In other words, what you hear when you search "how to pronounce Qatar" is fine.

"Another way that also works is Kuh-Ter," Al-Ansari added, "but sometimes that sounds like 'gutter' so we prefer Kuh-Tar."

Other Arabic speakers have explained that the English word closest to the native pronunciation might actually be “guitar.” In Gulf dialects, the first consonant in “Qatar” is more a “g” than a hard “c.”

But the proper pronunciation — the one that will roll off local tongues throughout the World Cup — cannot be spelled out with a Latin alphabet. If you want to learn, your best bet is YouTube:

Why pronouncing ‘Qatar’ is so hard for English speakers

The difficulty stems from “emphatic sounds that English doesn't have,” says Amal El Haimeur, a linguist and Arabic professor at the University of Kansas. Qatar’s Arabic name, دولة قطر, is three letters, two of which are totally foreign to most Westerners, and therefore devillish to enunciate without practice.

“It's like we have sleeping muscles,” says Mohammed Aldawood, an Arabic professor at American University in Washington D.C. “We have to wake them up to pronounce those correctly.”

The first letter calls for either a deep-throated "k" or a hard-ish "g," depending on the dialect, and then a deemphasized vowel similar to "ā."

The second is a guttural “t.” In linguistics, they’re referred to as “veralized” or “uvular” consonants, meaning they require the speaker to press the back of their tongue up against the roof of their mouth. “It is produced by obstructing the airflow [through the] mouth,” El Maimeur says.

And the final sound is an “ar” with a rolled “r.”

The accepted English pronunciation fails to incorporate all three of those nuances. But this, experts say, is a natural feature of language acquisition.

“In any language — like for me when I speak English — if I don't have a sound in my [first language], I will replace it with the closest sound in my language,” El Maimeur says. When faced with an “emphatic” Arabic sound, non-native speakers, including her students, “will replace it with its non-emphatic counterpart.”

“Qatar,” in this sense, isn’t unique. Aldawood points out that other common proper nouns — including “Saudi,” and his own first name, “Mohammed” — have been adapted by and for English speakers, and technically are mispronounced.

“Any language, any word,” Aldawood says. “Over time, people start changing it to make it easier to say.”

So even when Gianni Infantino, Blatter’s successor, inaugurates the Qatar World Cup, he and his FIFA colleagues, some of whom have been visiting the Gulf for over a decade, will have a variety of takes on the host country’s name.

Infantino, a Swiss polyglot, has made some strides towards authenticity. But his Scottish media relations director still goes for “KA-tar.” And the Irish chief operating officer of the World Cup, Colin Smith, will call it “kuh-TAR.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for “concrete answers” on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup. The 10 nations speaking Sunday include eight with World Cup-bound teams that have committed to captains wearing One Love armbands in breach of FIFA-written rules.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — (AP) — Cameroonian President Paul Biya marked 40 years in power Sunday but stayed out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old who is the only leader most of the Central African country's people have ever known. Thousands of his supporters gathered in...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — (AP) — Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest

MITROVICA, Kosovo — (AP) — Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo on Sunday as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened ongoing tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government's decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ahead of COP27, young African climate activists speak out

WINDHOEK, Namibia — (AP) — Young climate activists from African nations have high demands but low expectations for the U.N. climate conference which begins Sunday in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Observers and organizers of the COP27 summit have made much of its location, branding the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of hardline directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
200K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy