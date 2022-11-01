Read full article on original website
wgil.com
Knights Motorcycle Riders Club Hosting Trivia For Honor Fight of The Quad Cities
The Knights Motorcycle Riders Club of Abingdon is hosting their 4th annual Trivia Night to benefit the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Jamie Cudd from the Knights and Dave Benes of Honor Flight joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the event and Honor Flight.
Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Sunday in Downtown Galesburg
Galesburg will honor veterans at the 22nd annual Veterans Day Parade on Sunday afternoon. The 2022 Galesburg Veterans Day parade steps off along Main Street at 2 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 6). Afghanistan war veteran and Galesburg native Army Sergeant Jonathan Tracy will serve as the grand marshal. The parade will...
wgil.com
Trick Or Treat 5p to 8p In Galesburg Tonight
Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat hours are from 5p to 8p in the City of Galesburg. Galesburg police chief Russ Idle joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the evening and safety. You can bring your kids to the Public Safety Building for treats from 5p to 7p.
geneseorepublic.com
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500. Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000. Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18...
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle
Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
25newsnow.com
New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 2nd
These two are Rosco and Hamlet. They’re adolescent rats and they’re ready to go explore a new home. There are many others like them at PCAPS and with the Peoria Humane Society.
25newsnow.com
Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
wgil.com
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
wgil.com
Mayor Schwartzman talks to WGIL about Community Survey results
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman sat down with WGIL on Tuesday to talk about the results of a community survey that was released last week. Schwartzman says already Aldermen are suggesting budget changes for next year based on the results and he thinks it will spur a lot of new conversations now that there’s some scientific data on residents’ opinions.
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
wgil.com
Blue Bullets In 2nd Round Of Playoffs This Weekend
The Knoxville Blue Bullets football team finished the regular season with an impressive 7-2 record and are 8-2 after their week one playoff win. They will now play in the 2nd round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs this Saturday in Bismark, IL against the 9-0 Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils. Blue Bullets head coach Ryan Hebard joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about this year’s team.
wgil.com
FCA Hiring Workers In Galesburg
FCA, LLC has teamed with KCCDD to open a manufacturing center in Galesburg. FCA specializes in industrial packaging. They are located at 1200 Monmouth Blvd. They have wages starting at $16.00 an hour. Regional manager Joe Caves joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the company.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Class 2A volleyball sectional featuring Quincy Notre Dame and Macomb
FARMINGTON, Ill. — The sectional championship showdown prep volleyball fans have anticipated for the past month is about to happen. Quincy Notre Dame and Macomb sidestepped their sectional semifinal opponents Monday night and will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the title of the Class 2A Farmington Sectional. Muddy...
muddyriversports.com
Have a little Faith: Kientzle’s run of service points, huge plays at net catapult Raiders to victory over Bombers in electric sectional title match
FARMINGTON, Ill. — Five points. No more. Certainly no less. Forced to a decisive third set in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Farmington Sectional championship after Macomb staved off four match points, Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle convinced the Raiders to concentrate on winning five points at a time.
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
aledotimesrecord.com
Special report: How Galesburg restaurants fight through rising costs and lack of staff
GALESBURG — Energy bills have doubled, meat is hard to come by, rush hours have changed and many restaurant workers in Galesburg have left the business and never returned. These are some of the challenges that owners of restaurants and bars in the city say they are currently grappling with, =almost two years now since the pandemic began.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
