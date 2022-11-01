ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

wgil.com

Trick Or Treat 5p to 8p In Galesburg Tonight

Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat hours are from 5p to 8p in the City of Galesburg. Galesburg police chief Russ Idle joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the evening and safety. You can bring your kids to the Public Safety Building for treats from 5p to 7p.
GALESBURG, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500. Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000. Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle

Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, November 2nd

These two are Rosco and Hamlet. They’re adolescent rats and they’re ready to go explore a new home. There are many others like them at PCAPS and with the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Mayor Schwartzman talks to WGIL about Community Survey results

Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman sat down with WGIL on Tuesday to talk about the results of a community survey that was released last week. Schwartzman says already Aldermen are suggesting budget changes for next year based on the results and he thinks it will spur a lot of new conversations now that there’s some scientific data on residents’ opinions.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades

PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Blue Bullets In 2nd Round Of Playoffs This Weekend

The Knoxville Blue Bullets football team finished the regular season with an impressive 7-2 record and are 8-2 after their week one playoff win. They will now play in the 2nd round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs this Saturday in Bismark, IL against the 9-0 Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils. Blue Bullets head coach Ryan Hebard joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about this year’s team.
KNOXVILLE, IL
wgil.com

FCA Hiring Workers In Galesburg

FCA, LLC has teamed with KCCDD to open a manufacturing center in Galesburg. FCA specializes in industrial packaging. They are located at 1200 Monmouth Blvd. They have wages starting at $16.00 an hour. Regional manager Joe Caves joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the company.
GALESBURG, IL
muddyriversports.com

Have a little Faith: Kientzle’s run of service points, huge plays at net catapult Raiders to victory over Bombers in electric sectional title match

FARMINGTON, Ill. — Five points. No more. Certainly no less. Forced to a decisive third set in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Farmington Sectional championship after Macomb staved off four match points, Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle convinced the Raiders to concentrate on winning five points at a time.
FARMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health

UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home demolished after fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
PEORIA, IL

