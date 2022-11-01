ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All four of MSU basketball 2023 commits reportedly will sign with Spartans during Early Signing Period

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSUkx_0iuU1xhE00
Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Each one of the Spartans’ commitments that make up one of the nation’s top recruiting classes reportedly will sign during the upcoming Early Signing Period.

Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits compiled a list of who intends on signing during the upcoming Early Signing Period — which is from Nov. 9 – 16 — and all four future Spartans confirmed they will. That includes five-star center Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, four-star small forward Coen Carr and four-star shooting guard Gehrig Normand.

Getting these four prospects locked up in the Early Signing Period would be great for Michigan State and avoid any last minute flips. So this report is great news for Michigan State.

Check out the complete list from On3 Recruits below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Offensive lineman Ashton Funk commits to Texas AM

On Sunday afternoon, 2024 3-Star offensive lineman Ashton Funk pledged his commitment to Texas A&M, as the Aggies add their second commit to the class as Funk joins 4-Star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. Fun fact, Ashton is an Aggie legacy as both of his parents are Texas A&M graduates. Ashton Funk is listed as 6’7″, 285 pounds, and is in the midst of his junior season at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. As one of the top targets for the Aggies in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Funk has also received offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Michigan,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule

Penn State men’s basketball enters its second season under the leadership of head coach Micah Shrewsberry, and the hope of getting back to the NCAA Tournament is rising with a roster of veterans, transfers, and fresh faces in the Class of 2022. The ingredients could be in place for Penn State to take the next step toward being a participant in the big dance at the end of the season, but the journey there will be a challenging one with another Big Ten schedule full of hurdles and some good non-conference opportunities to grow as a team. Here is the full...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to

It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10. Clemson was blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but is now unlikely to make the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost its luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best reactions from LSU's shocking upset win over the Crimson Tide

The Tigers stunned the college football world on Saturday night, knocking off the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a top-10 battle between first-place SEC West programs. The Tigers led at halftime and controlled most of the game, though it had to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit. Alabama managed to send the game to overtime with a late field goal, and it went down the field and scored to start the overtime series.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado football recruiting: Three-star LB Victory Johnson commits to Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes picked up a Victory on the recruiting front. Victory Johnson, a three-star linebacker from Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, California), chose the Buffaloes over nine other schools on Saturday, including Washington and USC. Johnson is Colorado’s 18th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and the second linebacker, joining fellow three-star CJ Turner. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Johnson provides good size to go along with the speed and versatility to play both outside and middle linebacker. Notably, Johnson excels at stopping the run, a trait that should of course help the Buffaloes and their run defense. Getting Johnson’s pledge would be a significant development no matter the circumstances, but it’s especially welcoming news given that Colorado still has uncertainty on the coaching staff with interim head coach Mike Sanford running the show in Boulder. Boulder, what’s good! #committed pic.twitter.com/fXCFabxfQU — ✝️ Victory Johnson ✝️ (@VictoryKaleb) November 6, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  List Report card: Grading Colorado's 49-10 loss to Oregon
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Doesn’t surprise us at all’: Kirk Ferentz comments on Charlie Jones’ departure, play at Purdue

One of the biggest storylines this week for Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) is the Hawkeyes getting a firsthand look at one of their old playmakers, wide receiver Charlie Jones. Jones, originally a transfer to Iowa from Buffalo, caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Hawkeyes. He was named the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2021 after returning a kick 100 yards for a touchdown against Illinois and averaging 25.4 yards per kickoff and 7.7 yards per punt return. The 6-foot, 188 pound receiver stunned Hawkeye fans...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy