FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Woman critical after being hit by car in OKC
According to police, a woman is critical after being hit by a car in Oklahoma City Wednesday night.
News On 6
Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Backups On I-40, I-44 In SW OKC
Multiple vehicle crashes caused multiple traffic backups Thursday morning on I-40 and I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed parts of I-44 northbound and I-40 westbound were blocked due to the crashes. No injuries have been reported.
Drive by shooting in NW OKC has residents concerned
Drive by shooting in NW OKC has residents concerned
News On 6
Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
KOCO
WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
KOCO
New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
News On 6
Police Investigate Double Shooting, Drive-By Gunshots Injured 2 OKC Metro Teenagers
Authorities are investigating a double shooting on Oklahoma City's northwest side. The drive-by shooter injured two teenagers on Tuesday. Police said they were both shot in the legs. Oklahoma City police said three teenagers were walking together at an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
KHBS
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
News On 6
Turner Turnpike Lanes Narrowed To Single Lane For Maintenance
WELLSTON, Okla. - A portion of eastbound Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane between the Kickapoo Turnpike and the exit to Wellston. Wellston city officials said this is for maintenance repairs on the turnpike, but that the project is set to wrap up around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
News On 6
OCPD Rules 67-Year-Old Man's Death A Homicide
Oklahoma City police said they found a man dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday during a welfare check. Authorities received the welfare check call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. Police received the call from a person...
News On 6
Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC. The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene. Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m....
KOCO
Authorities investigate reported shooting, crash that shut down part of I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation into gunfire following a Halloween event in Oklahoma City shut down Interstate 35 overnight. Police told KOCO 5 that the incident started after a Halloween event near I-35 and Northeast 23rd Street. The shooting investigation shut down the interstate’s southbound lanes for nearly three hours.
news9.com
OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro
Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
News On 6
Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City. Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road. Authorities said if you know who...
‘This is something that’s really put the whole neighborhood on alert’ Edmond Police investigating alleged armed suspect lurking in backyards
An Edmond neighborhood is on high alert and after a masked suspect was caught on camera lurking in resident’s back yards.
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
News On 6
Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related
Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
‘I don’t know anymore,’ Family escapes fire but loses their dog in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City family feels lucky to be alive after escaping a fire Monday morning.
