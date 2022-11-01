ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KHBS

New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking

A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Turner Turnpike Lanes Narrowed To Single Lane For Maintenance

WELLSTON, Okla. - A portion of eastbound Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane between the Kickapoo Turnpike and the exit to Wellston. Wellston city officials said this is for maintenance repairs on the turnpike, but that the project is set to wrap up around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
News On 6

OCPD Rules 67-Year-Old Man's Death A Homicide

Oklahoma City police said they found a man dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday during a welfare check. Authorities received the welfare check call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. Police received the call from a person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro

Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City. Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road. Authorities said if you know who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related

Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy