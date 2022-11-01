Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Lintuzumab-Ac225 and Intensive Chemotherapy Elicits High Response Rates in AML
The phase 1 study of lintuzumab-Ac225 combined with the CLAG-M regimen in acute myeloid leukemia demonstrated positive response rates, including an overall survival rate of 53% at 1-year and 32% at 2-years. A phase 1 trial (NCT03441048) examining lintuzumab-Ac225 (Actimab-A) with salvage chemotherapy regimen CLAG-M (cladribine, cytarabine, G-CSF, mitoxantrone) in...
targetedonc.com
Background for Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Improving TNBC Prognosis
Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, discusses the promise of neoadjuvant immunotherapy trials including the KEYNOTE-522 trial evaluating pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, professor of medicine and coleader of Genetics, Genomics, and Epigenetics at Yale Cancer Center, discusses the promise of neoadjuvant immunotherapy trials...
targetedonc.com
SRF388 Appears Effective for Advanced NSCLC and Other Solid Tumors
Despite halting the development of SRF388, the developer announces positive phase 1 efficacy and progress in a phase 2 study of SRF388 in combination with pembrolizumab. In patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), treatment with SRF388 monotherapy showed early efficacy, according to results from a phase 1/1b study (NCT04374877) investigating the agent’s use in patients with advanced solid tumors.1.
targetedonc.com
Examining Larotrectinib in NTRK Fusion+ Lung Tumors
David S. Hong, MD, discusses larotrectinib and its mechanism of action. David S. Hong, MD, deputy chair, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) and its mechanism of action. Currently, there are 2 NTRK inhibitors which exist...
targetedonc.com
LenCabo Study Investigates Lenvatinib and Everolimus Vs Cabozantinib in mRCC
The newly launched phase 2 LenCabo study of lenvatinib with everolimus vs cabozantinib for the second- or third-line treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and everolimus (Afinitor) has the potential to prolong progression-free survival (PFS), compared with cabozantinib (Cabometyx), in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) who progressed on a PD-1/PD-L1 therapy.1.
targetedonc.com
Telisotuzumab Vedotin Shows Promising Antitumor Activity in Certain Patients with NSCLC
By combining telisotuzumab vedotin with erlotinib for patients with c-MET protein expressing non–small cell lung cancer, researchers saw promising early antitumor activity. The use of telisotuzumab vedotin (ABBV-399) plus erlotinib (Tarceva) for patients with c-MET protein expressing non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed promising antitumor activity, according to results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
targetedonc.com
Need for Subsequent Therapy Limited With Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab in Advanced RCC
Subsequent therapy rates were lower in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma treated with the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab vs those who received sunitinib in the CLEAR trial. Based on findings from the phase 3 CLEAR trial (NCT02811861), lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) decreased the need for second-line therapy...
targetedonc.com
Doctors Debate: Should Upfront Therapy for RCC Consist of Doublets or Triplets?
During a debate at the 2022 International Kidney Cancer Symposium, Yousef Zakharia, MD and Rana M. McKay, MD presented argument for the use of doublets or triplets in patients with renal cell carcinoma.canc. Combination immune-oncology (IO) regimens are a staple in the frontline treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Specifically,...
targetedonc.com
Tisagenlecleucel Shows Promise in Pediatric Patients with ALL
The CAR T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel showed promising anti-tumor activity in pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Treatment with the CAR-T cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) shows promising antitumor activity in young children and infants with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to findings published in The Lancet Hematology.1. In an international,...
Don’t inhale nasal tanning spray, doctors warn
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Elranatamab for R/R Multiple Myeloma
A breakthrough therapy designation has been granted by the FDA to elranatamab for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to elranatamab (PF-06863135) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to Pfizer.1. Six-month follow-up data from cohort A (n = 123) of the...
targetedonc.com
Belzutifan Shows Continued Efficacy in Heavily Pretreated Advanced RCC
Eric Jonasch, MD, discusses the 3-year follow-up of the LITESPARK-001 trial of belzutifan in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Eric Jonasch, MD, professor in the department of genitourinary medical oncology, division of cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the 3-year follow-up of the LITESPARK-001 trial (NCT02974738) of belzutifan (Welireg) in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Comments / 0