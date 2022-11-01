The newly launched phase 2 LenCabo study of lenvatinib with everolimus vs cabozantinib for the second- or third-line treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and everolimus (Afinitor) has the potential to prolong progression-free survival (PFS), compared with cabozantinib (Cabometyx), in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) who progressed on a PD-1/PD-L1 therapy.1.

22 HOURS AGO