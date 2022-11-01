Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
ESPN
Mexico's Raul Jimenez: I'll step aside if I'm not fit for World Cup
Mexico striker Raul Jimenez has said he will voluntarily step aside if he is not completely fit by the time coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino announces his World Cup squad later this month. Jimenez, who has only played four matches this season with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, was recovering from...
ESPN
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
Comments / 0