'Picasso & Pie' to be held at Senior Activity Center Wednesday
POCATELLO — Please join us for our first "Picasso & Pie" on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Diane Bilyeu, vice president of the Senior Activity Center Board, said: “We have many local treasures in Pocatello, and George Wise is definitely one of them. Displaying his art is an honor, and we would like the public to come and view it and have a piece of pie at the same time.”
Zausch, Robert Francis
Robert Zausch Francis Zausch Robert Francis Zausch, 84, Pocatello, passed away, November 2, 2022. Robert was born on December 24, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At age 2 his family moved to California, which was the start of his pioneer lifestyle out West. Robert enlisted in the Marines in 1956, and received a medical honorable discharge. In 1960, Robert married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Stanley. They had 4 children; Matthew Zausch (deceased), Patrick Zausch, Daniel Zausch, and Lauretta Horn (Edward), and 4 grandchildren; Jessica Southwood, Christina Zausch, Jeffrey Zausch, and Samuel Sumstine (deceased), and several great grandchildren. As a young man, Robert obtained a degree in Electronic Engineering, and was a pioneer in the semiconductor industry when AMI began operations in San Jose, CA in 1966. He spent the next 38 years employed with AMI, and retired in 2004. In 1970, Robert moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho to open the new facility for AMI. He was a devoted family man and was very active in the community. In true pioneer spirit, Robert was instrumental in starting the Pocatello organized softball league. He believed in supporting higher education and was a large donor to the ISU Bengal Foundation for decades. In addition to this, he also found time to go bowling every week, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and snowmobiling. Later, Robert got into pitching horseshoes and became a world champion, and was instrumental in bringing the World Horseshoe Tournament to Pocatello in 2004. In retirement, he and his wife Kathy spent most of their time camping at Devil Creek Reservoir. They loved being a part of the retirement community there and formed lifelong friendships with their fellow campers. Robert will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 15th at 11AM in the St. Anthony Chapel - Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services Tuesday and Monday, November 14th from 6-8PM in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Burial will follow services in the Mountain View Cemetery (54W). In lieu of flowers, Robert requested donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, as they were a tremendous help when he was young. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
HS FB scores 11/4: Highland, Poky's seasons with losses in state quarterfinals
FOOTBALL Mountain View 30, Highland 24 Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7 The Thunder scored on a 68-yard pass from Hunter May to Garrett Keller, but that's where the good news stopped for Pocatello, which went 5-5 this season. Minico 28,...
Local developer aims too build massive 500 unit housing project on Pocatello's east bench
POCATELLO — A local developer has begun work on a massive 500 unit housing project that will link Center Street to Vista Drive and then eventually link the new neighborhood over to Beth Street in the Monte Vista area. Bill Isley is currently working on completing a project he says has been possible since the 1970s when a large water tank was installed at the top of East Center Street, high enough to properly provide pressure to develop the Monte Vista neighborhood. ...
Local Girl Scouts celebrate new leadership center
CHUBBUCK — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council celebrated the reveal of their new leadership center Tuesday night at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. Community leaders, current girl scouts, troop organizers and families came together for a ribbon cutting and open house at their new Portneuf Valley location, adjacent to their former site also located within the mall. The event also served as a meet and greet opportunity for families interested in joining Girl Scouts.
Mobile Morgue Trailer donated to Bannock County Coroner's Office
Thanks to a generous donation from the Greater Idaho Healthcare Coalition, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office is now the proud owner of a Mobile Morgue Trailer. The trailer will be used regionally as a deployable asset for large-scale incidents that require a mass casualty morgue. Coroner Torey Danner saw a need for a mass-casualty morgue during the Downard Funeral Home investigation. With limited resources in East Idaho, his office had...
Contested legislative and county races are on Tuesday's ballot
In addition to voting for governor, lieutenant governor and a variety of other statewide offices, local voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for several contested county and legislative seats. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, faces a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, who is also from McCammon. In...
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed.
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
One injured in crash involving semi and pickup on Interstate 15 between Chubbuck and Fort Hall
One person suffered injuries when a semi and pickup truck collided on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon between Chubbuck and Fort Hall. The 3 p.m. crash on the freeway's southbound lanes resulted in the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck being transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The driver's name and condition have not yet been released. Emergency responders had to extricate the driver from the badly damaged...
'We're not a very good football program': ISU drops 43-3 decision to UC Davis
Ian Hershey is a phenomenal kicker. He hasn’t had many opportunities to prove it this fall, but he’s one of the better ones in the conference, a freshman with a huge leg and quiet confidence. When he signed with Idaho State last winter, he instantly became one of the team’s best acquisitions. We could go on and on with superlatives. Hershey is a lot of great things. But when he becomes one of the Bengals’ best players for a game, like he was in ISU’s...
Everything Charlie Ragle said after ISU's blowout loss to UC Davis
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle had a lot to say after his group’s 43-3 loss to UC Davis Saturday night. It was the Bengals’ worst loss all season. Ragle spoke over the phone with this newspaper after the game, and not all his quotes made our game story, so here is everything he said. Idaho State Journal: What were you most frustrated by in this one? Charlie Ragle: Where...
Two injured after pickup crashes into cars, sign, fire hydrant, light poles and trees before flipping on top of another pickup
POCATELLO — A man and a teenage juvenile were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center on Friday evening after their Dodge pickup left a busy Pocatello street and smashed through a credit union's sign, a fire hydrant, trees and light poles before flipping on top of a GMC pickup. The...
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
Case of former local girls basketball coach charged with 20 counts of rape heads to district court
SODA SPRINGS — The case accusing former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt of 20 counts of rape will proceed to district court, according to court records. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2. He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, during which the judge found sufficient evidence to send all 20 rape charges over to district court. ...
Woman who ran over man she mistook for criminal sentenced to prison
An Idaho Falls woman who ran over a man she falsely believed committed a crime against a family member was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Brandi Morgan, 40, admitted to purposely running over the man in a grocery store parking lot in January when police questioned her. She said she did so because she mistook him for another man whom she claims committed a major crime against a relative. It was not until she was arrested that Morgan learned the man she had run over was...
