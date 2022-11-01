Read full article on original website
A cycle of septic repairs, washouts on park service beaches
RODANTHE — Nothing good can be said about septic tanks leaking their foul contents onto a public beach. It sounds even worse that it’s within a national seashore on the Outer Banks renowned for its beautiful, clean beaches. That unfortunate reality illustrates the challenge adapting to rising seas...
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible on Tuesday and Wednesday
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
Kite Point parking area to close Sunday night and Monday
To support the Dare County Water Department’s water line replacement project between the villages of Avon and Buxton, Cape Hatteras National Seashore will close access to the Kite Point parking area from 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 through approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The Kite Point parking area...
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot
MANTEO — Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
Roanoke Island Garden Club’s plant and yard sale set for Saturday in Manteo
Roanoke Island Garden Club’s semi-annual plant/yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 603 Harriot Street (corner Highway 64 and Harriot) in Manteo. Club members will be selling outdoor and indoor plants, including three-gallon plants donated by Quentin...
Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools
Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race
Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
Woda Cooper pitches Nags Head housing complex, faces tough questions from town commissioners
A representative of housing developer Woda Cooper made the case for building a 54-unit affordable housing complex called “Commons of Nags Head” during a presentation at the Nags Head Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting. The complex, proposed for the corner of Hollowell Street and U.S. 158 across from Jockey’s Ridge State Park, has run into community opposition and been subject to a building moratorium approved by the town commissioners.
Teresa McCormack Pascoe
MANTEO — Teresa McCormack Pascoe, 56, of Manteo, NC passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark E. McCormack and Geraldine Bombard McCormack. Teresa is survived by her husband of 27 years, Chris Pascoe; her son, Justin Edwards; her...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross a main highway on the Outer Banks Monday night. Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Avalon Drive. Adam Simon, 27, of Kill Devil...
Kitty Hawk Manager Stewart suddenly resigns
In a terse statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 1, the Town of Kitty Hawk has announced the sudden resignation of Town Manager Andy Stewart. Here is the one-paragraph statement. Town of Kitty Hawk Manager, Andy Stewart, who has served the Town for over six years, has resigned. The...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers trying to extort money from residents
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process. The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents...
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Police is asking winesses to call the department
Bulls and BBQ to bring full day of family-friendly fun
Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out to the Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5, 2022 from noon until 6 p.m.
