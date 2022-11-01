ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Lexington prepares for Breeders' Cup

Lexington prepares for the Breeders' Cup. Breeders' Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards …. The nondescript building in Delaware would...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

School bus involved in Lexington wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Billions pumped into program to help combat higher winter heating costs

Heating your home this winter will likely cost you extra. That's why the Biden Administration is putting billions of dollars toward programs to try to bring down energy costs. Billions pumped into program to help combat higher …. Heating your home this winter will likely cost you extra. That's why...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck

A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck.
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Are the Fed's actions working to stabilize the economy?

Are the Fed's actions working to stabilize the economy?
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Breeders’ Cup garland party in Versailles Kroger

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The floral department of Kroger spent the morning making flower garlands for the Breeders’ Cup. Kroger in Versailles was bustling as residents and visitors came to the Breeders’ cup garland party. People were hard at work making the garlands in Kroger, with a big celebration taking place outside too. Kroger’s Flora Design Center is the official flower provider of the Breeders’ Cup.
VERSAILLES, KY
fox56news.com

42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Wreath laying ceremony in Richmond remembers officer Daniel Ellis

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department gathered Friday morning to remember the life and legacy of the fallen officer Daniel Ellis. Officers and loved ones commemorated Ellis’s life with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Richmond Police Department. The wreath was placed in front of a police cruiser with his badge number, 457.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Breeders’ Cup to generate over $60 million in revenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Over the course of Friday and Saturday for The Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland will be welcoming around 45,000 attendees per day. Mary Quinn Ramer, President of Visit LEX, said The Breeders’ Cup is known to be “The Super Bowl” of the horse racing industry, and in just two days, will generate over $60 million in revenue.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground running

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting good grades for the way he’s taking charge. “We have to come together as a community and really work hard on the problems that we have to overcome the challenges for our students,” said Superintendent Dustin Howard.
fox56news.com

Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Arrest made after shots fired near Tates Creek schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a scary situation Friday morning for Tates Creek students. Lexington police said shots were fired near the entrance to campus just as classes began. No one was hurt, but an investigation is underway. Officials have confirmed an unidentified person has been arrested for firing those shots and is charged with felony wanton endangerment.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
DANVILLE, KY

