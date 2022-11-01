Read full article on original website
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Lexington prepares for Breeders' Cup
Lexington prepares for the Breeders' Cup. Breeders' Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup.
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all
The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable.
Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school's response to suspected Nazi costume
Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago's South Loop, dissatisfied with the school's response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week.
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
Billions pumped into program to help combat higher winter heating costs
Heating your home this winter will likely cost you extra. That's why the Biden Administration is putting billions of dollars toward programs to try to bring down energy costs.
Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck
A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck.
Are the Fed's actions working to stabilize the economy?
Are the Fed's actions working to stabilize the economy?. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4, 2022.
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers linger in spots on Sunday with scattered clouds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Showers linger in spots on Sunday, but it will still warm under scattered clouds. Look for lows tonight to drop into the mid-50s for Lexington and central Kentucky. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour tonight, as 2 a.m. Sunday magically becomes...
Breeders’ Cup garland party in Versailles Kroger
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The floral department of Kroger spent the morning making flower garlands for the Breeders’ Cup. Kroger in Versailles was bustling as residents and visitors came to the Breeders’ cup garland party. People were hard at work making the garlands in Kroger, with a big celebration taking place outside too. Kroger’s Flora Design Center is the official flower provider of the Breeders’ Cup.
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
Wreath laying ceremony in Richmond remembers officer Daniel Ellis
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department gathered Friday morning to remember the life and legacy of the fallen officer Daniel Ellis. Officers and loved ones commemorated Ellis’s life with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Richmond Police Department. The wreath was placed in front of a police cruiser with his badge number, 457.
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
Breeders’ Cup to generate over $60 million in revenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Over the course of Friday and Saturday for The Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland will be welcoming around 45,000 attendees per day. Mary Quinn Ramer, President of Visit LEX, said The Breeders’ Cup is known to be “The Super Bowl” of the horse racing industry, and in just two days, will generate over $60 million in revenue.
New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground running
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting good grades for the way he’s taking charge. “We have to come together as a community and really work hard on the problems that we have to overcome the challenges for our students,” said Superintendent Dustin Howard.
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
Arrest made after shots fired near Tates Creek schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a scary situation Friday morning for Tates Creek students. Lexington police said shots were fired near the entrance to campus just as classes began. No one was hurt, but an investigation is underway. Officials have confirmed an unidentified person has been arrested for firing those shots and is charged with felony wanton endangerment.
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Big warm-up ahead with weekend rain chances on tap
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The warming trend continues into Friday where record highs will be possible. Highs in many spots soar into the mid and upper 70s and will come close to record territory for Lexington. The record for Lexington is 78 degrees set back in 2015. Not...
