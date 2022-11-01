There are some records that sound great regardless of mood, circumstance, time of day, or what have you. Rendszerszintű Agybasz​á​s is not that. The title translates to Systematic Brainfucking, which feels about right. La Vida Es Un Mus, the label that released this EP, describes the Hungarian punk band Balta as “feral,” and that seems accurate as well. Rendszerszintű Agybasz​á​s blows through seven tracks in under seven minutes, and all of them sound like hell in the best way — just absolute noise-fucked chaos, like a car crashing forever into a perpetually collapsing building. If you’re in the mood, subject yourself to its glory below.

1 DAY AGO