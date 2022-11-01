Read full article on original website
Mariah The Scientist – “Bout Mine”
The latest single from rising Atlanta R&B star Mariah The Scientist is here. On “Bout Mine,” Mariah floats over a lurching, shimmering WondaGurl beat marked by sharp staccato digital bass blasts. It’s a song about making things right and sticking to your word, with a video by Cam Busby that both complicates and elaborates upon the message. “See, love is a pretty strong word,” Mariah writes in a press release. “You don’t say it if you don’t mean it. You don’t play with it. You live for it. But there’s a thin line between love and loyalty, and loyalty… I’ll die for.” Watch below.
Danz CM – “Fast Cars”
Danz CM — the longstanding synth-pop musician born Danielle Johnson, formerly known as Computer Magic — has a new single out today, her first since last year’s album The Absurdity Of Human Existence. The song is called “Fast Cars,” and as Danz explains in a statement, it’s partially inspired by her move from NYC to LA:
Hungarian Noise-Punk Band Balta’s Rendszerszintű Agybaszás EP Is Seven Minutes Of Insane Chaos
There are some records that sound great regardless of mood, circumstance, time of day, or what have you. Rendszerszintű Agybaszás is not that. The title translates to Systematic Brainfucking, which feels about right. La Vida Es Un Mus, the label that released this EP, describes the Hungarian punk band Balta as “feral,” and that seems accurate as well. Rendszerszintű Agybaszás blows through seven tracks in under seven minutes, and all of them sound like hell in the best way — just absolute noise-fucked chaos, like a car crashing forever into a perpetually collapsing building. If you’re in the mood, subject yourself to its glory below.
Watch Tones And I Cover Gang Of Youths’ “Achilles Come Down”
Australia pop performer Tones And I (real name Toni Watson) has released a handful of songs since dropping her 2021 debut album Welcome To The Madhouse. Back in March, she released the song “Eyes Don’t Lie,” and in July she shared a collaboration with Macklemore, “Chant.” In August, she put out “Charlie.” All are expected to appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, which doesn’t have a release date yet. Today, Tones And I shared a cover of Gang Of Youths’ “Achilles Come Down,” which appeared on 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The cover starts minimally, with Tones And I singing to piano, but it quickly expands with string players and a full chorus behind her. Watch below.
Stream Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson’s Latest Neil Young Covers EP Younger Still
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson — DIY music mainstays and former Bomb The Music Industry! bandmates — covered four Neil Young songs on their 2019 surprise EP Still Young. Today, they’ve done it again. On the aptly titled Younger Still, the duo puts its spin on four more Neil Young tracks, as captured in the basement of Rosenstock’s Los Angeles home.
Stream Fleshwater’s Gorgeously Heavy Debut Album We’re Not Here To Be Loved
In 2020, two members of Vein.fm, singer Anthony DiDio and drummer Matt Wood, got together to start a new band that sounded nothing like Vein. On their excellent demo, the side project Fleshwater leaned into heavy and melodic stuff, coming up with their own take on the metallic shoegaze that’s been so awesomely dominant lately. Today, Fleshwater have followed that demo with their full-length debut We’re Not Here To Be Loved, and it rules.
Drake Talked Shit About Megan Thee Stallion On Her Loss, And Megan Noticed
Last night, Drake and 21 Savage released their much-anticipated collaborative album Her Loss. As usual, here’s a lot to discuss regarding Drake’s lyrics. At various points on Her Loss, for instance, Drake discusses his opinion on the current Supreme Court and on his 2021 peace summit with Kanye West. But in the immediate aftermath of the album’s release, the line that’s coming up the most online is Drake’s subliminal shot at his fellow rap A-lister Megan Thee Stallion.
Watch Wild Pink Perform Three Songs On CBS Saturday Morning
Wild Pink released their latest project (and our Album Of The Week) ILYSM only a couple of weeks ago, so they’re still in promotion mode. As they prepare to tour Europe, the UK, and the US, Wild Pink stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs: “See You Better,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Die Outside.” The first two are from ILYSM, and “Die Outside” is taken from last year’s A Billion Little Lights. Watch below.
Gladie – “Born Yesterday”
We’ve been fans of Gladie, the Philly indie rock band led by ex-Cayetana member Augusta Koch, since the beginning. But the advance tracks from their upcoming sophomore album Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out have been on another level. The ultra-catchy and energetic lead single “Nothing” was among our favorite songs of the week, and I’m loving this latest release “Born Yesterday” too (even if one lyric makes me think of that X Ambassadors song “A Little Unsteady”).
Watch Joey Bada$$ Perform With Men I Trust On Fallon
This past summer, after some brief sample clearance issues, the one-time teen prodigy-turned-rap veteran and actor Joey Bada$$ released 2000, sort of a sequel to his breakthrough mixtape 1999, which recently turned 10. Presumably the dreamy, woozy, post-chillwave Montreal indie band Men I Trust were not the ones holding up the release. Producers Statik Selektah and Heavy Mellow sampled “Show Me How” from Men I Trust’s 2019 album Oncle Jazz on Joey’s 2000 track “Show Me.” Last night on The Tonight Show, Men I Trust joined Joey for a run through the song. It’s cool to see him giving the band this exposure. Watch below.
Aaron Carter Dead At 34
Aaron Carter has died. According to TMZ, the teen pop star-turned-rapper was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday in his house in Lancaster, California. Carter, younger brother to Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was best known for his ’90s pop hits such as “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” He was 34.
Temps – “no,no” (Feat. Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, NNAMDÏ, Shamir)
Bella Union has just signed new project called Temps — a “40-strong international music collective” helmed by British comedian James Acaster, who sees the group as “a DIY Gorillaz.” On Monday, Acaster is set to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and a full album is coming early next year. For now, Temps are sharing a collaborative new single called “no,no,” which features NNAMDÏ, Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, and Shamir.
Nina Nastasia – “Whatever You Need To Believe” & “Too Soon”
Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Nina Nastasia returned with her first new album in 12 years, Riderless Horse. It’s a great one, and today the singer-songwriter is offering up two more tracks that were written during the same recording sessions, “Whatever You Need To Believe” and “Too Soon.”
Stream Spanish Hardcore Bands Crossed & Vibora’s Sick New Split Pena
The extremely heavy and intense Madrid-based band Crossed released their Morir album in April, and it ripped. Today the hardcore-ish combo is back with Pena, a new split EP in partnership with their fellow Spaniards Vibora. The record’s four tracks toggle between the two bands, as if you’re double-fisting some of the hardest drinks imaginable. Vibora’s sound is more of a blistering post-hardcore blitzkrieg, whereas Crossed have a brutish deathcore side, but the two groups sound great together. But there’s more to the synchronicity, as the bands explain in a note on Bandcamp:
MIKE – “What Do I Do?”
The mercurial Brooklyn rapper MIKE has released quite a few singles since last year’s Disco, most recently last month’s “nuthin i can do is wrng.” Today he’s back with a woozy, syrupy new single called “What Do I Do?” It finds him rapping and crooning over a beat that feels chopped and screwed or at least slowed to a crawl, sounding like Some Rap Songs gone purple. Both this song and the prior single will be on Beware Of The Monkey, a new MIKE album dropping in December. Until then, watch director Xin Wang’s video for “What Do I Do?” below.
Envision – “Sacred Heart,” “Advent,” & “Holding Tomorrow” (Kingpin Cover)
Straightedge hardcore marauders Envision play chugging, riff-addled crossover thrash with intensity and conviction. They’ve got a new single out today featuring two new originals — “Sacred Heart” and “Advent” — plus an unlabelled cover of “Holding Tomorrow,” a 1991 single from Boston’s Kingpin. The three songs are dense and metallic as hell, without an inch of give or an ounce of mercy. I have no doubt that these guys could win in a fight, but when I say these songs sound like they could beat you up, I mean the music itself might leave you wounded. Listen below.
Animal Collective – “Crucible”
Animal Collective returned early this year with Time Skiffs, their first album in six years. That’s not the only album they’ll be dropping in 2022. Later this month the band will release their original score for the upcoming A24 movie The Inspection, which includes some contributions from Artist To Watch Indigo de Souza. Per promotional materials, the movie tells the story of a young, Black, gay man named Ellis French, “ostracized from his family and opportunity,” who joins the Marines and encounters “more than just physical obstacles obstructing his path.” It’s based on the life of writer and director Elegance Bratton, who offered this statement on AnCo’s involvement:
John Darnielle Reflects On 20 Years Of Tallahassee: “The Sticker On The Promo Compared Us To Cake”
The Mountain Goats’ seminal 2002 album turns 20 today. John Darnielle posted a heartfelt and funny note reflecting on the milestone to Instagram: “It wasn’t met with great acclaim,” he recalls in the caption. “The sticker on the promo compared us to Cake (presumably because of the speak-singing on the lead single), and the leading indie rock website of the time dutifully made that exact comparison in its review.”
Palette Knife – “Avatar The Last Cakebender”
Columbus emo trio Palette Knife impressed us with the early singles from their upcoming album New Game+. Today they’ve got another song out, with the goofy and interest-piquing title “Avatar The Last Cakebender.” It starts almost en media res and quickly blasts off at high speed, with hooks aplenty and lots of twinkly guitar action. The lyrics come fast and furious too, but some that caught my ear include “Stop telling children they’re fucking gifted” and “We’re both consenting adults, I just don’t do that anymore.” Listen below.
