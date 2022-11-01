ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly high school students make 3-D printed water filters to help Mississippi town

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1327kz_0iuU0bYh00

High school students in the Germantown section of Philadelphia have stepped up to help strangers in need.

Students at Imhotep Charter School developed and manufactured 3-D printed water filters as part of their STEM studies.

A group of the teens then actually hand-delivered the devices to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.

Recent flooding overwhelmed Jackson's already fragile water infrastructure, leaving thousands without access to clean water.

The Imhotep volunteers also taught fellow students at Ambition Prep Academy in Jackson how to operate a 3-D printer.

They also donated one of their printers for Ambition Prep to continue their own project.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wfncnews.com

Small Colleges Are Like Condemned Death Row Prisoners

Cabrini University, a small Catholic school near Philadelphia, is eliminating its Provost position as part of a plan to cut costs and balance its budget. It will also eliminate two associate provost positions and shrink the number of department chairs from 18 to eight. “We continue to lose money every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Philadelphia Tops List of Worst Cities for Driving

In the post-pandemic era, motorists in Philadelphia fare worse behind the wheel than in any other major U.S. city, writes Jim Gorzelany for Forbes. The City of Brotherly Love topped the list of the worst cities for its driving among the 100 most-populated areas in the country based on 30 key factors, according to a new report by WalletHub. The measured variables included hours spent stuck in traffic, gas prices, frequency of accidents, auto maintenance costs, and the number of auto-repair shops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy