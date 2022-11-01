ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more

(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Business Insider

Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%

Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
Benzinga

Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens

Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Benzinga

Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
FREMONT, CA
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
The Associated Press

Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations

Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries initially planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than what it had forecast in August. CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts on a call to discuss the quarter that the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issues. They included switching from 10-dose vials to five doses, the launch of a new booster and providing two different boosters globally. He said the company was working on some “robust fixes” so it would be in better shape for end-of-the-year production next fall.
Benzinga

Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings

Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Benzinga

Where Pfizer Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Pfizer, Eli Lilly And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $21.37 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.5% to $46.76 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

A Look Into Walmart's Debt

Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Benzinga

Why Novo Nordisk A/S Shares Are Shooting Higher Today

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares are trading higher by 7.57% to $114.49 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were higher year-over-year. The company also raised FY22 operating profit growth guidance. What Happened?. Novo Nordisk reported quarterly earnings of DKK6.34 per share. The company reported DKK45.57 billion in...

