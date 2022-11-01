Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%
Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
Pfizer Stock Leaps As Covid Vaccine Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares leapt higher Tuesday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, while boosting its vaccine sales forecast, amid the ongoing demand for its Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment. Pfizer said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.78 per share, a...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations
Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries initially planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than what it had forecast in August. CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts on a call to discuss the quarter that the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issues. They included switching from 10-dose vials to five doses, the launch of a new booster and providing two different boosters globally. He said the company was working on some “robust fixes” so it would be in better shape for end-of-the-year production next fall.
Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings
Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Where Pfizer Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Pfizer, Eli Lilly And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $21.37 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.5% to $46.76 in after-hours trading.
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Moderna tanks 14% after COVID-19 vaccine maker cuts yearly sales outlook and misses 3rd-quarter expectations
Moderna shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday following the COVID vaccine maker's financial update. The company cut its 2022 revenue outlook to a range of $18 billion to $19 billion. Third-quarter per-share earnings of $2.53 on total revenue of $3.36 billion missed Wall Street's projections. Moderna shares sharply...
Why Novo Nordisk A/S Shares Are Shooting Higher Today
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares are trading higher by 7.57% to $114.49 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were higher year-over-year. The company also raised FY22 operating profit growth guidance. What Happened?. Novo Nordisk reported quarterly earnings of DKK6.34 per share. The company reported DKK45.57 billion in...
1 Cash-Rich Stock You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) delivered better-than-expected first-quarter results and is well-positioned to drive profitability and free cash flow in the upcoming quarters. The company's strong cash position allows it to...
Comments / 0