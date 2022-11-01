Straightedge hardcore marauders Envision play chugging, riff-addled crossover thrash with intensity and conviction. They’ve got a new single out today featuring two new originals — “Sacred Heart” and “Advent” — plus an unlabelled cover of “Holding Tomorrow,” a 1991 single from Boston’s Kingpin. The three songs are dense and metallic as hell, without an inch of give or an ounce of mercy. I have no doubt that these guys could win in a fight, but when I say these songs sound like they could beat you up, I mean the music itself might leave you wounded. Listen below.

2 DAYS AGO