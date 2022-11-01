Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Nicole Dollanganger – “Gold Satin Dreamer”
About a year and a half ago, the dark and mesmeric Canadian musician Nicole Dollanganger released her single “Whispering Glades.” That was a good song. Today, Dollanganger has followed “Whispering Glades” with another song, and she’s also promising a new record early next year. Nicole...
Stereogum
Aaron Carter Dead At 34
Aaron Carter has died. According to TMZ, the teen pop star-turned-rapper was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday in his house in Lancaster, California. Carter, younger brother to Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was best known for his ’90s pop hits such as “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” He was 34.
Stereogum
Watch Cat Power Recreate Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” Concert
On Saturday night, Cat Power Power recreated Bob Dylan’s infamous “Royal Albert Hall” show at Royal Albert Hall in London. The show, which took place in May 1966, marked Dylan’s transition to performing electric, much to the surprise of audience members. The original show actually took place at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, but for years it was known as the “Royal Albert Hall” concert because of a mislabeled bootleg. He would, however, do the same thing at RAH a few nights later.
Stereogum
Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died
Low’s Mimi Parker has died. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and the group’s other half, announced on social media. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Earlier this year, the band canceled shows scheduled for this summer and fall as she underwent treatment.
Stereogum
Envision – “Sacred Heart,” “Advent,” & “Holding Tomorrow” (Kingpin Cover)
Straightedge hardcore marauders Envision play chugging, riff-addled crossover thrash with intensity and conviction. They’ve got a new single out today featuring two new originals — “Sacred Heart” and “Advent” — plus an unlabelled cover of “Holding Tomorrow,” a 1991 single from Boston’s Kingpin. The three songs are dense and metallic as hell, without an inch of give or an ounce of mercy. I have no doubt that these guys could win in a fight, but when I say these songs sound like they could beat you up, I mean the music itself might leave you wounded. Listen below.
Stereogum
John Darnielle Reflects On 20 Years Of Tallahassee: “The Sticker On The Promo Compared Us To Cake”
The Mountain Goats’ seminal 2002 album turns 20 today. John Darnielle posted a heartfelt and funny note reflecting on the milestone to Instagram: “It wasn’t met with great acclaim,” he recalls in the caption. “The sticker on the promo compared us to Cake (presumably because of the speak-singing on the lead single), and the leading indie rock website of the time dutifully made that exact comparison in its review.”
Stereogum
Paramore Play Hugely Charismatic Fallon Performance, Announce Arena Tour With Bloc Party & Foals
It’s Paramore season again. The Nashville greats will release their new album This Is Why early next year. They’re headlining emo festivals. They’re opening some of Taylor Swift’s stadium shows next year. And now Paramore are announcing their own arena tour and going on TV, reminding the world of why they’re such a big deal in the first place.
Stereogum
Gladie – “Born Yesterday”
We’ve been fans of Gladie, the Philly indie rock band led by ex-Cayetana member Augusta Koch, since the beginning. But the advance tracks from their upcoming sophomore album Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out have been on another level. The ultra-catchy and energetic lead single “Nothing” was among our favorite songs of the week, and I’m loving this latest release “Born Yesterday” too (even if one lyric makes me think of that X Ambassadors song “A Little Unsteady”).
Stereogum
Mariah The Scientist – “Bout Mine”
The latest single from rising Atlanta R&B star Mariah The Scientist is here. On “Bout Mine,” Mariah floats over a lurching, shimmering WondaGurl beat marked by sharp staccato digital bass blasts. It’s a song about making things right and sticking to your word, with a video by Cam Busby that both complicates and elaborates upon the message. “See, love is a pretty strong word,” Mariah writes in a press release. “You don’t say it if you don’t mean it. You don’t play with it. You live for it. But there’s a thin line between love and loyalty, and loyalty… I’ll die for.” Watch below.
Stereogum
Stars – “Christmas Anyway”
Canada indie staples Stars are sharing a new holiday tune called “Christmas Anyway” for this week’s Bandcamp Friday. Half the proceeds will go to the Native Women’s Shelter Of Montreal, which provides Indigenous women and their children a safe and supportive environment. “Christmas Anyway” also follows the release of Stars’ ninth studio album, From Capelton Hill, which came out in May.
Stereogum
Danz CM – “Fast Cars”
Danz CM — the longstanding synth-pop musician born Danielle Johnson, formerly known as Computer Magic — has a new single out today, her first since last year’s album The Absurdity Of Human Existence. The song is called “Fast Cars,” and as Danz explains in a statement, it’s partially inspired by her move from NYC to LA:
