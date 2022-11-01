Read full article on original website
Gladie – “Born Yesterday”
We’ve been fans of Gladie, the Philly indie rock band led by ex-Cayetana member Augusta Koch, since the beginning. But the advance tracks from their upcoming sophomore album Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out have been on another level. The ultra-catchy and energetic lead single “Nothing” was among our favorite songs of the week, and I’m loving this latest release “Born Yesterday” too (even if one lyric makes me think of that X Ambassadors song “A Little Unsteady”).
Animal Collective – “Crucible”
Animal Collective returned early this year with Time Skiffs, their first album in six years. That’s not the only album they’ll be dropping in 2022. Later this month the band will release their original score for the upcoming A24 movie The Inspection, which includes some contributions from Artist To Watch Indigo de Souza. Per promotional materials, the movie tells the story of a young, Black, gay man named Ellis French, “ostracized from his family and opportunity,” who joins the Marines and encounters “more than just physical obstacles obstructing his path.” It’s based on the life of writer and director Elegance Bratton, who offered this statement on AnCo’s involvement:
John Darnielle Reflects On 20 Years Of Tallahassee: “The Sticker On The Promo Compared Us To Cake”
The Mountain Goats’ seminal 2002 album turns 20 today. John Darnielle posted a heartfelt and funny note reflecting on the milestone to Instagram: “It wasn’t met with great acclaim,” he recalls in the caption. “The sticker on the promo compared us to Cake (presumably because of the speak-singing on the lead single), and the leading indie rock website of the time dutifully made that exact comparison in its review.”
