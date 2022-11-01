ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alxnow.com

Metro’s Blue Line trains reopening in Alexandria on Sunday

Metro’s Blue Line track running through Alexandria will reopen on Sunday (Nov. 6) after being shut down for nearly two months. That’s the good news, sort of. Metro was two weeks late reopening the Blue Line, which was supposed to reopen on October 22, but additional track work was needed.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Virginia Mercury

Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning on a land use plan that will allow for the development of data centers across 2,100 acres in Gainesville previously intended for agricultural use. The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, after 14 hours of discussion […] The post Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
BoardingArea

Washington Metro Directly To Dulles Airport Finally Becomes a Reality

For years, the Silver Line of the Washington Metro has been incomplete, forcing passengers to exit at a station short of the airport — back in 2015, the last stop at the end of the line was the Wiehle-Reston East station — and pay an extra five dollars to take the Dulles International Airport Silver Line Express for a trip of approximately seven miles, which took 15 or so minutes…
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes

Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Local Condominium Vacates Twelve Units Due to ‘Undue Strains’

Representatives of an engineering firm hired by the residents’ board at the Madison Condominium at 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Falls Church found a steel beam that was completely corroded and they immediately call City Hall and City engineers condemned the building and the Falls Church Police Department and Office of Emergency Management supervised an evacuation of residents who are now in area hotels, a News-Press source close to the incident has reported.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension

It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Expands to Reston, Virginia; Katie Sullivan Shares

RESTON, VA - Wegmans: coming to a town near you in February 2023. That is, if you are a resident of Northern Virginia. The retailer has begun construction on its newest store, set to open in Reston, VA, early next year. “While our opening is still a few months away,...
RESTON, VA
electrek.co

The nation’s largest electric school bus fleet providing grid demand response solutions

Maryland’s Montgomery School District has the most prominent electric school bus fleet in the US and is now unlocking the true potential behind these clean EV machines. Leading electric school bus provider Highland Electric Fleets is partnering with CPower to use the nation’s largest zero-emission bus fleet to help stabilize electricity demand, provide grid reliability, and lower energy costs.
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Student, 15, Stabbed at Mount Vernon HS — A student “is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student inside a school bathroom, Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said Wednesday…The victim has non-life threatening injuries, Davis said.” [WTOP]. Metro Shows Off Upcoming Dulles Station — Two...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Axios DC

Sneak a peek at the new Silver Line

Even before Dulles officially opened in 1962, there were talks of adding a train to carry passengers to the airport. Decades later, it’s finally happening. The big picture: The Silver Line extension’s Dulles stop is one of six new stations opening on Nov. 15, and stretches Metro’s reach into Loudoun County. Sneak peek: We got to take a tour yesterday of the new line and rode from Ashburn to the airport and back. Here are a few quick takeaways:The ride from Ashburn to Dulles takes about 10 minutes. Metro estimates that a trip to Dulles from L’Enfant Plaza would take 58 minutes, and 53 minutes from Metro Center to Dulles.The Dulles Metro stop drops passengers off at the Garage 1 entrance, which has a moving walkway that leads to baggage claim at International Arrivals – the walk took us five minutes (and we were walking pretty slow).The new Silver Line stations offer their own parking, except Dulles and Reston Town Center.The most that riders will pay for a one-way trip to Dulles is $6. The Dulles Metro station entrance. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios A sign at baggage claim directing passengers to the new Dulles Metro stop. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
DULLES, VA

