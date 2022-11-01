Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark 360 Shaping Our City Together
To develop Newark’s 10-year Master Plan, 10,000 voices spoke and what they said was heard. This, the essential backbone of the plan, resulted in Newark360, the forward-looking blueprint for the city’s equitable physical development. The title came about organically from the idea that the Master Plan should take...
PLANetizen
Jersey City Removes Curb Parking in Favor of Bike Lanes
Jersey City’s bike lane network will soon expand after the city council approved the removal of parking along two local streets. As Mark Koosau writes in the Hudson Reporter, the council passed two ordinances aimed at filling gaps in the city’s bike infrastructure. “Two new ordinances will ban...
jerseydigs.com
Legal Battle for Sold Mosque in Downtown Newark Decided in Favor of Board of Trustees
The two-year-long saga involving a storied Newark Muslim congregation and their fight against the sale of their mosque may have come to an unfavorable end for the protesters. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case, claiming that Khalilah Shabazz, the so-called Mother of the Mosque, lacked legal standing to sue the mosque’s board of trustees for damages, despite her praying there for forty years.
hobokengirl.com
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6
As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
therealdeal.com
Two more dev sites trade for $21M in Jersey City multifamily binge
Two more residential projects are coming to Jersey City as the city’s hot rental market continues to draw New York developers across the Hudson. Dan Hollander’s DHA Capital paid $6.5 million for a 31,000-square-foot development site at 70 Mallory Avenue on the city’s West Side, where it plans to build a six-story, 136-unit building with 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 53 parking spots, according to a permit application.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling
Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
jerseydigs.com
Café Alyce Launches Jersey City-Themed Dinner Series
McGinley Square restaurant Café Alyce is highlighting the history and diversity of Jersey City with a new nighttime dining service menu sporting a heavy local focus. Café Alyce launched last year following a renovation to the former Medical Center Luncheonette at 641 Montgomery Street. Revived by local restaurateurs Tory Aunspach and Natalie Miniard, the restaurant has been serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch inspired by a variety of the city’s ethnic communities.
nonprofitquarterly.org
How to Make Guaranteed Income Work: Ten Lessons from Newark, New Jersey
Having worked in the social sector for a little over a decade, I have firsthand experience with the art and science of getting social impact programs off the ground. Towards the tail end of 2020, I was hired by Newark, New Jersey, to launch the city’s inaugural two-year guaranteed income pilot program and led the program for its first year. During this period, some important lessons about how to develop a successful pilot program emerged.
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities
Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
bkreader.com
Disrespect in Fort Greene, Brooklyn
I am writing concerning a grave injustice that is taking place in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The Department of Transporting (DOT) is building a plaza on Gates Avenue despite the objections of the people most impacted. The Transportation Committee of Community Board 2 also opposes the project, but the DOT is moving forward. Their decision is tyrannical with racial overtones. I have lived in Brooklyn all my life and would never have believed such underhandedness and disregard could take place in 2022.
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City
A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
Suspect wanted in Newark police shooting taken into custody
A suspect in the shooting of two Newark police officers is in custody.
Tires stolen from 2 cars on street in Jersey City mayor’s Heights neighborhood
All four tires were stolen from two cars parked on Ogden Avenue in Jersey City — the street where the mayor lives — overnight on Halloween, authorities said. The vehicle owners woke up Tuesday morning and reported to police at 8:15 a.m. that sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning their tires were stolen. The vehicles were parked on Ogden Avenue near South Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
One officer was grazed in the neck and the other was shot in the leg by a gunman who then retreated into a building in Newark.
Ramen Restaurant Racking Up Rave Reviews Expands To Bergen County
A ramen restaurant with great reviews online is opening another location in Bergen County. Menya Ramen House first came to Metuchen, thanks to a trio of "corporate hacks/has-beens who decided it was a good idea to pursue this passion as a second or third job," its website says. And they...
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
