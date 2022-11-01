ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others. In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

