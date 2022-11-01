Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Steaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Ohio State Improves to 9-0 Following 10th Straight Win over Wildcats
Evanston, Ill. — No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) battled adverse weather conditions, high winds and rain, and the Wildcats ball-control offense to claim a 21-7 road win at Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Notably, Saturday’s 21-7 win marked the program’s 70th consecutive game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Second Road Sweep of the Weekend on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-5, 13-1 B1G) earned the sweep (25-13, 25-18, 27-25) against Michigan State (10-15, 1-13 B1G) in East Lansing on Saturday evening. The opening set was close early with the teams being tied at nine before Ohio State pulled away to...
Ohio State Needs To Wake Up, Fast
The Buckeyes played a horrible first half against Northwestern and they’re fortunate to be tied 7-7.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maltais Sets Ohio State Point Record in Buckeyes’ 4-0 Shutout of St. Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shutout St. Thomas, 4-0, Saturday night at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. The game was nothing short of momentous as graduate forward Emma Maltais broke the program record for career points (171) and senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz earned her first win and first shutout in her first career start for the Buckeyes, who improved to 9-1-1 with the victory.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Advances on Etling Goal in 90th Minute
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Devyn Etling has waited six years for a chance for a home win in the Big Ten Tournament and he made sure he and the Buckeyes earned one Friday. Etling scored in the 90th minute to lead the Buckeyes to a 1-0 regulation victory over Michigan State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in front of a crowd of 2,137.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Northwestern in Evanston on Friday Night
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-5, 12-1 B1G) swept (25-22, 25-12, 25-18) RV Northwestern (17-8, 6-7 B1G) in Evanston on Friday night. Ohio State scored three of the final four points in a close first set to earn the 25-22 set win. The Buckeyes dominated the second set, using a pair of early 4-0 runs to grab the 25-12 set win. After surrendering the first point of set three, OSU did not trail and sealed the sweep with a 25-18 set win.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at Western Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s fencing teams are in Colorado this weekend for the Western Invitational, hosted by Air Force. Action started Saturday, with the Buckeye men 5-1 on the day, while the women were 2-3. Sunday, the Buckeyes are slated to fence North Carolina at 11:30 a.m. ET before closing out action vs. NJIT at 3 p.m. ET. A stream to watch the action is HERE.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Colorado for Western Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, the Ohio State fencing program will be in Colorado Springs, Colo., for the Western Invitational hosted by Air Force Academy. Ohio State Schedule (all times Eastern) Saturday. 10-11:30 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Stanford (pod C) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Ohio State (men...
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Inaugural Dunlap Award Instituted by Men’s Volleyball Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball program issues just one annual award and starting with the 2022 season, that honor is termed, The Dunlap Buckeye of the Year Award, named in honor of former head coach, Ken Dunlap. Dunlap was Ohio State’s first men’s volleyball coach...
How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maryland Tops Ohio State in B1G Quarterfinals, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a back-and-forth Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal battle, No. 20 Ohio State fell to second-ranked and second-seeded Maryland, 5-3, on a sun soaked day at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 11-8 on the season while Maryland improves to 17-2. The Short Story. The Buckeyes tied...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Alexander, Ferrara and Keethler Named Captains
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Regan Alexander, Nicole Ferrara and Ava Keethler have been selected to serve as captains of the 2022-23 Ohio State women’s lacrosse team, Amy Bokker, Buckeye head coach, announced. “We are incredibly proud to name Ava Keethler and Regan Alexander captains, along with our returning captain...
NBC4 Columbus
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3T6Lghu. Man found dead, two arrested in...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Swimming & Diving Hosts Akron
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team opens its home schedule this week, hosting Akron for a dual meet at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Parking Information. Fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Single Meet Tickets on Sale Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single meet tickets for 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The Buckeyes will host five meets at the Covelli Center this season, including three Big Ten Conference matchups. Ohio State starts the year hosting a non-conference quad meet which will bring...
