Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 132 - Tuesday, Nov 1

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
92.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

Ken and Lima react to the tunnel incident between Michigan State and Michigan. How should both teams respond and are there major issues with Michigan State and their head coach Mel Tucker? Plus, how to deal with back issues?

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream.

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
