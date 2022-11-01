Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Ohio State Improves to 9-0 Following 10th Straight Win over Wildcats
Evanston, Ill. — No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) battled adverse weather conditions, high winds and rain, and the Wildcats ball-control offense to claim a 21-7 road win at Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Notably, Saturday’s 21-7 win marked the program’s 70th consecutive game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Second Road Sweep of the Weekend on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-5, 13-1 B1G) earned the sweep (25-13, 25-18, 27-25) against Michigan State (10-15, 1-13 B1G) in East Lansing on Saturday evening. The opening set was close early with the teams being tied at nine before Ohio State pulled away to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eight Buckeyes Win Titles at Michigan State Open Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State placed seven wrestlers into the final in the Open Division and four more in the Freshman/Sophomore Division and came away with eight champions and three second-place finishes Saturday at the Michigan State Open in East Lansing. In the Open Division, senior Malik Heinsleman battled...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maltais Sets Ohio State Point Record in Buckeyes’ 4-0 Shutout of St. Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shutout St. Thomas, 4-0, Saturday night at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. The game was nothing short of momentous as graduate forward Emma Maltais broke the program record for career points (171) and senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz earned her first win and first shutout in her first career start for the Buckeyes, who improved to 9-1-1 with the victory.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Northwestern in Evanston on Friday Night
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-5, 12-1 B1G) swept (25-22, 25-12, 25-18) RV Northwestern (17-8, 6-7 B1G) in Evanston on Friday night. Ohio State scored three of the final four points in a close first set to earn the 25-22 set win. The Buckeyes dominated the second set, using a pair of early 4-0 runs to grab the 25-12 set win. After surrendering the first point of set three, OSU did not trail and sealed the sweep with a 25-18 set win.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Advances on Etling Goal in 90th Minute
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Devyn Etling has waited six years for a chance for a home win in the Big Ten Tournament and he made sure he and the Buckeyes earned one Friday. Etling scored in the 90th minute to lead the Buckeyes to a 1-0 regulation victory over Michigan State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in front of a crowd of 2,137.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Earn Several 2022 Big Ten Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton and senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin were named the best at their respective positions by a vote of the Big Ten Conference coaches, the league office announced Friday. In addition to being named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and Goalkeeper of...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at Western Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s fencing teams are in Colorado this weekend for the Western Invitational, hosted by Air Force. Action started Saturday, with the Buckeye men 5-1 on the day, while the women were 2-3. Sunday, the Buckeyes are slated to fence North Carolina at 11:30 a.m. ET before closing out action vs. NJIT at 3 p.m. ET. A stream to watch the action is HERE.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Inaugural Dunlap Award Instituted by Men’s Volleyball Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball program issues just one annual award and starting with the 2022 season, that honor is termed, The Dunlap Buckeye of the Year Award, named in honor of former head coach, Ken Dunlap. Dunlap was Ohio State’s first men’s volleyball coach...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
St. Thomas Up Next for No. 2 Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team hits the road this weekend for a series against St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minn. The Buckeyes (8-1-1, 8-1-1- WCHA) and Tommies (1-7-1, 0-6-0 WCHA) face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday and 3 p.m. ET Sunday from the St. Thomas Ice Arena.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Dominate Akron, 224-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 OSU women’s swimming and diving team opened its home schedule with a victory over in-state opponent Akron, 224-71. Meet Notes. The Buckeyes opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Nyah Funderburke, Josephine Panitz, Katherine Zenick and Amy Fulmer swimming the event in 1:39.57.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at ASU Thunderbird Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, three members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are competing in the Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Arizona State. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. Play is set to start with singles at 11 a.m. ET each day, followed by...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maryland Tops Ohio State in B1G Quarterfinals, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a back-and-forth Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal battle, No. 20 Ohio State fell to second-ranked and second-seeded Maryland, 5-3, on a sun soaked day at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 11-8 on the season while Maryland improves to 17-2. The Short Story. The Buckeyes tied...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Alexander, Ferrara and Keethler Named Captains
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Regan Alexander, Nicole Ferrara and Ava Keethler have been selected to serve as captains of the 2022-23 Ohio State women’s lacrosse team, Amy Bokker, Buckeye head coach, announced. “We are incredibly proud to name Ava Keethler and Regan Alexander captains, along with our returning captain...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Single Meet Tickets on Sale Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single meet tickets for 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The Buckeyes will host five meets at the Covelli Center this season, including three Big Ten Conference matchups. Ohio State starts the year hosting a non-conference quad meet which will bring...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Swimming & Diving Hosts Akron
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team opens its home schedule this week, hosting Akron for a dual meet at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Parking Information. Fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage...
