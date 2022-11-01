COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s fencing teams are in Colorado this weekend for the Western Invitational, hosted by Air Force. Action started Saturday, with the Buckeye men 5-1 on the day, while the women were 2-3. Sunday, the Buckeyes are slated to fence North Carolina at 11:30 a.m. ET before closing out action vs. NJIT at 3 p.m. ET. A stream to watch the action is HERE.

7 HOURS AGO