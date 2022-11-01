Toward the end of 2021, cryptocurrency traders were flying high as the market hit all-time highs driven by strong interest among retail and institutional investors. Fast forward one year, and that ecstatic sentiment is long gone, with the total crypto market cap dropping from $3 trillion to about $1 trillion as 2022 is coming to a close. A rapid decline in crypto prices has been driven by macroeconomic factors, including decades-high inflation and significant tightening of monetary conditions by major central banks, which has pushed investors away from risk assets.

