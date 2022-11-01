Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 3: Polygon maintains bullish run of form
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $21.2 billion to $1,030.6 billion from $1,009.4 billion as of press time — up 2.1%. During the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 1.7% to $395.8 billion from $389.2 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 2% to $194.3 billion from $190.4 billion.
Standard Chartered invests in JPMorgan blockchain platform
Multinational investment bank Standard Chartered announced a financial commitment to JP Morgan-backed blockchain protocol, Partior. With the investment, Partior will gain support from the financial institution to enhance its international outreach. This development will allow Partior to broaden its currency offerings beyond the first slate of eight global currencies – USD, SGD, GBP, EUR, AUD, JPY, CNH, and HKD, by 2023.
Bitcoin breaks $21,000 as open interest sinks, spot volumes rise
After weeks of failing to break the tough resistance, Bitcoin surged above $21,000. The few short hours it spent above $21,000 before a slight correction brought some much-needed confidence back into the market. While it’s hard to estimate how long the correction will last, exchange data suggests that BTC is...
Safemoon explodes 92% before crashing back down 40% amid extreme weekend volatility
The native token for the contentious crypto project Safemoon (SFM) has experienced extreme volatility over the weekend as the price rose 92% in the space of three hours early on the morning of Nov 5. The price jumped from $0.00035 at 6 am GMT to $0.00068 by 9 am GMT.
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%
The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
Is now a good time to dollar cost average (DCA) into crypto?
Toward the end of 2021, cryptocurrency traders were flying high as the market hit all-time highs driven by strong interest among retail and institutional investors. Fast forward one year, and that ecstatic sentiment is long gone, with the total crypto market cap dropping from $3 trillion to about $1 trillion as 2022 is coming to a close. A rapid decline in crypto prices has been driven by macroeconomic factors, including decades-high inflation and significant tightening of monetary conditions by major central banks, which has pushed investors away from risk assets.
Fears of Terra Luna style collapse of FTX native token FTT as Binance liquidates its holdings
FTX’s native token FTT has experienced a volatile weekend as Binance began liquidating its tokens due to “recent revelations that have came [sic] to light,” according to Binance CEO CZ. The FTT token is down 9.4% on the day as of press time. The local bottom for...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Do Kwon wants conference with law enforcement; pressure on miners to rise after excepted upcoming difficulty spike
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 4 includes Bitcoin’s outperformance of Nasdaq after the Fed raised interest rates, Do Kwon’s invitation to all law enforcement in the world to join an online conference, and DOGE’s 9% fall amid Twitter’s class-action lawsuit. CryptoSlate Top Stories.
Research: A fresh take on Bitcoin mining – Why using more energy can lead to abundance
Bitcoin mining and its energy consumption have recently been the subject of many heated debates. As governments and institutions around the world keep introducing new measures to combat pollution and climate change, Bitcoin’s energy-guzzling network sticks out like a sore thumb. Various data aggregators and trackers work around the...
A look at similarities between the 2000 dot-com bubble & post-COVID-19 bubble
Despite the prevailing differences between the 2000 dot-com bubble and the post-COVID-19 bubble, they still share numerous similarities. The 2000 tech bubble began in the late 1990s and continued until 2002, while the post-COVID-19 bubble started in 2019 and lasted until 2022. Let’s have a look at both eras:
Nexo-backed NFT technology provider, MetaQuants, launches real-time appraisal algorithm for NFTs
In a bid to facilitate real-time collateral appraisal for NFTs, marketplace, and wallet analytics, Nexo-backed MetaQuants, a provider of NFT solutions, has unveiled its algorithm product. The alpha version of the new algorithm product is designed to aid NFT lending, market, overpricing, and market manipulation penalties, according to a press...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Nigeria’s CBDC deemed a failure; Korea gathers more proof on Do Kwon
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 3 includes the private conversation Korea obtained that proves Kwon purposely manipulated the LUNA price, the reveal of China’s $6 billion worth of crypto reserves, and Stripe’s decision to downsize by 14%. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Korean prosecutors confiscated a private...
Coinbase burns $546M of USD resources as it reports another quarter in the red with a 55% revenue decline
Coinbase reported its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Nov. 3, revealing a decline of 55% in revenue year-over year as Q3 revenue came in at $590.3 million, down from $1.31 billion in Q3 2021. The company’s also recorded a net loss of $540.6 million, or $2.43 per share, versus...
US Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 bn
The US Powerball jackpot grew to a staggering $1.9 billion -– the largest prize in world history -– after yet another week without a winner, ensuring a new surge in lottery fever across the country. With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion up for grabs in Monday's draw, organizers said.
Research: US inflation breaking barriers in the 2020s; started faster than 70s, 80s trend
Currently, inflation is a global intruder that threatens to disrupt the growth and calm waters of established economies like those in Europe and the United States. Increasing energy, fuel oil, and gasoline prices are primarily responsible for the current alarming rate of inflation. Source:. Currently, the U.S economy is experiencing...
