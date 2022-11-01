ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 3: Polygon maintains bullish run of form

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $21.2 billion to $1,030.6 billion from $1,009.4 billion as of press time — up 2.1%. During the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 1.7% to $395.8 billion from $389.2 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 2% to $194.3 billion from $190.4 billion.
cryptoslate.com

Standard Chartered invests in JPMorgan blockchain platform

Multinational investment bank Standard Chartered announced a financial commitment to JP Morgan-backed blockchain protocol, Partior. With the investment, Partior will gain support from the financial institution to enhance its international outreach. This development will allow Partior to broaden its currency offerings beyond the first slate of eight global currencies – USD, SGD, GBP, EUR, AUD, JPY, CNH, and HKD, by 2023.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin breaks $21,000 as open interest sinks, spot volumes rise

After weeks of failing to break the tough resistance, Bitcoin surged above $21,000. The few short hours it spent above $21,000 before a slight correction brought some much-needed confidence back into the market. While it’s hard to estimate how long the correction will last, exchange data suggests that BTC is...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%

The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
cryptoslate.com

Is now a good time to dollar cost average (DCA) into crypto?

Toward the end of 2021, cryptocurrency traders were flying high as the market hit all-time highs driven by strong interest among retail and institutional investors. Fast forward one year, and that ecstatic sentiment is long gone, with the total crypto market cap dropping from $3 trillion to about $1 trillion as 2022 is coming to a close. A rapid decline in crypto prices has been driven by macroeconomic factors, including decades-high inflation and significant tightening of monetary conditions by major central banks, which has pushed investors away from risk assets.
cryptoslate.com

A look at similarities between the 2000 dot-com bubble & post-COVID-19 bubble

Despite the prevailing differences between the 2000 dot-com bubble and the post-COVID-19 bubble, they still share numerous similarities. The 2000 tech bubble began in the late 1990s and continued until 2002, while the post-COVID-19 bubble started in 2019 and lasted until 2022. Let’s have a look at both eras:
cryptoslate.com

Nexo-backed NFT technology provider, MetaQuants, launches real-time appraisal algorithm for NFTs

In a bid to facilitate real-time collateral appraisal for NFTs, marketplace, and wallet analytics, Nexo-backed MetaQuants, a provider of NFT solutions, has unveiled its algorithm product. The alpha version of the new algorithm product is designed to aid NFT lending, market, overpricing, and market manipulation penalties, according to a press...
AFP

US Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 bn

The US Powerball jackpot grew to a staggering $1.9 billion -– the largest prize in world history -– after yet another week without a winner, ensuring a new surge in lottery fever across the country. With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion up for grabs in Monday's draw, organizers said.
cryptoslate.com

Research: US inflation breaking barriers in the 2020s; started faster than 70s, 80s trend

Currently, inflation is a global intruder that threatens to disrupt the growth and calm waters of established economies like those in Europe and the United States. Increasing energy, fuel oil, and gasoline prices are primarily responsible for the current alarming rate of inflation. Source:. Currently, the U.S economy is experiencing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy