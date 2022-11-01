Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fantastic fabric with the quilt guild
The Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild will debut some of their beautiful handmade quilts at the West Tisbury library through the month of November, according to a press release from the guild. According to the quilt guild website, their mission is to preserve and promote the art and craft of quilting through community education, and to explore the concept of modern quilting through sharing.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Raise the roof
Everyone is gearing up for the 2022 Barn Raisers Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. The celebration commemorates the raising of the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury in 1994, and folks have been gathering in the hall to dance, eat, drink, and listen to some great music pretty much every year since. It’s been a tradition at the Barn Raisers Ball for Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish to perform in the same spot they played immediately following the construction of the barn. Many of the community members who originally helped raise the sturdy structure almost three decades ago will be present. All 300 or so barn raisers will receive free admission, and the usual tasty food options will be available.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Hook it up
Whether you’re learning to crochet or are more advanced, the Vineyard Haven library offers an adult class Sunday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 5 pm. Stop by to whip up a couple of granny squares, or start on a more long-term craft like a blanket or scarf. It’s getting colder so you might want to craft a set of fingerless gloves. The event is free, and a great way to keep warm.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vote no on 5
I am shocked regarding the audacity of those who support Question 5 on the ballot: for restaurants to serve alcohol in the absence of a meal. You see the slippery slope that continues to happen here? At the first town meeting regarding beer or wine with food, people were worried that it would come to this.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coogan, Rizzo appointed to building committee
Tisbury’s two member select board appointed Geoghan Coogan and Sally Rizzo to the burgeoning high school building committee Wednesday night. Coogan and Rizzo beat out architects Ben Robinson and James Moffit. Coogan, a Vineyard Haven attorney, former select board member, and coach of the Martha’s Vineyard High School girl’s...
Martha's Vineyard Times
On My Way: Sepiessa and Long Point
We heard the waves crash at Sepiessa Point looking out over Tisbury Great Pond. We saw the waves crash at Long Point looking out over the Atlantic Ocean. I met my brother Douglas at our usual spot on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. We biked a ways, and then turned on one of the side streets. We biked to the end through a quiet year-round neighborhood, and accessed an unnamed trail — one not on the maps — into the woods. We went up a steep incline which took us to a fast and narrow trail with fair-size rocks that tested one’s comfort in the saddle. The section of trail was a good warm-up for what was to come.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Paul Schulz hired as executive director
The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation board of directors has appointed Paul Schulz as its new executive director, according to a press release. Schulz will replace Emily Bramhall, who will be stepping down at the end of the year after more than six years leading an organization that today is a vital $14 million community foundation, the release states.
Martha's Vineyard Times
New waste bans are now in effect
Beginning Tuesday, new waste ban regulations have gone into effect in Massachusetts, as part of a larger statewide initiative to reduce excess trash disposal and promote reuse and recycling. The new ban prohibits disposing of mattresses and textiles, with the aim of taking advantage of recycling and reusing the materials....
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC seeks energy planner
As part of its effort to enhance the Island’s energy resiliency, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission is looking to add a new member to its planning staff. A press release issued by MVC climate planner Liz Durkee on Tuesday states that the MVC will seek candidates to work alongside recently hired commission energy planner Kate Warner.
Martha's Vineyard Times
No question how to vote
There are two ballot questions on the Nov. 8 ballot that are specific to voters in Tisbury, and another for Oak Bluffs, and one of the four statewide ballot questions has some specific interest for the Island. We start with Question 5 in Tisbury, which would allow customers to go...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Another shot at short-term rental revenue
At a Wednesday meeting, Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group honed in on how to encourage Island towns’ select boards to begin considering use of revenue from short term rental (STR) taxes for affordable housing for year-round residents. Since the short term-rental tax bill was codified...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Increasing affordable housing knowledge
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission unanimously approved sending two letters related to housing, one to the towns’ affordable housing committees and the other to the Island’s newspapers. “I attended a recent meeting of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group and the topic of conversation...
Comments / 0