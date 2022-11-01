Coming off best season in 15 years, Wes-Del girls basketball remains confident despite roster turnover

GASTON, Ind. — Last year, Wes-Del's girls basketball team had its best season since 2006-07.

The Warriors went 9-12 overall, which saw them win seven of their last 11 regular season games before falling to Cowan in the sectional. It was the program's best season under now fifth-year head coach Ed Geesaman and the most wins the team saw in 15 yeas.

But Wes-Del graduated seven seniors from last year's team, including six of its top-seven leading scorers which accounted for 90.5% of the team's scoring during the 2021-22 campaign. This year, the Raiders bring back three seniors in Rayven Luzzadder, Aidan Smith and Lauren Cox along with junior Jennah Love. The rest of the roster will be a combination of freshmen and sophomores who will be relied upon to play significant varsity minutes.

Sitting at his desk just under a week before Wes-Del's season opener at Eastern Hancock, Geesaman didn't appear concerned on the Warriors' prospects this season, despite the roster turnover.

"It's their time to step up," Geesaman said. "They know what I expect out of them as leaders on the team and I expect them to take the place of some of the others on the scoring this year and, knock on wood, I don't see that there's a problem with that."

At center, Luzzadder is the team's leading returning scorer and rebounder after averaging 3.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last year. Both she and Cox had double-digit scoring games last season and will play even larger roles this season.

It's been a challenge, but not too much of a difference for the three seniors to be tasked with bringing underclassmen up-to-speed relatively quickly. A smaller school like Wes-Del always tends to have a number of freshmen and sophomores on the roster. While the roster isn't as deep heading into this season as it has been in years past, Luzzadder is confident everyone will step up to the challenge.

"It's not much of a change," Luzzadder said. "With a shorter (roster) than what we normally have, it puts a lot of pressure on all of us as individuals, so that's the biggest change. As we continue to show that spirit and show that leadership in ourselves, we can continue to bring our teammates up."

While most of this year's roster came off the bench last season, Geesaman said the bench was one of the main reasons Wes-Del was able to experience one of its winningest seasons in the past two decades.

Having someone like Gracie Gilland (18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 steals) lead the way helped bring up the whole team's confidence last season. Keeping that positivity going will be key heading into a new campaign.

"We got some pretty good players ... which brought us up to a different level of playing," Cox said of last season's success. "I think if we keep that energy this year, we'll be good, we'll be there."

When asked what fans will see out of the team this season, Smith had this to say:

"The leadership and spirit, as Lauren said, because we want them all bringing each other up, motivating each other in the game and keep us going, compete, win or lose."

The goals for Wes-Del this year, according to Geesaman, will be to limit its turnovers (the Warriors averaged 17.9 per game last season) and be more patient on offense, playing inside out by utilizing the 6-foot Luzzadder in the paint.

During practices, even going back to previous years, Geesaman noted how this year's group seemed to play with more patience than teams in year's past. If they can continue to do that, there's no reason to believe Wes-Del won't be able to continue its success on the court.

And while winning nine games last year was a step in the positive direction from the zero-, one-, two-, three- and four-win teams from the past decade-plus, Wes-Del still hasn't won a sectional game since 2009.

It'll be harder this year for the Warriors, who have been moved up to Class 2A and will play the likes of Alexandria, Lapel, Monroe Central, Muncie Burris, Wes-Del and Winchester in the sectional, but not impossible.

"We're excited," Geesaman said. "I mean, these girls said it's their time and that's what we've been talking about is the future this year, they're excited to get started."

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.