Main Street house fire claims life of Chatham man

CHATHAM - Jason Custodie has died after being found in his 1369 Main Street home where a fire had broken out Monday afternoon, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Custodie, 50, was located in the basement after firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared smoke from the 2 1/2 story structure.

Neighbor Linda Vantine called to report the fire around 2 p.m. She was going to the store to get Halloween candy when she noticed smoke coming from three windows on the second floor of Custodie's house.

Vantine rents a home on Vineyard Avenue that sits on a knoll behind Custodie's. She knew her neighbor only to wave, she said. But when she saw the smoke, she went down the driveway yelling into the windows to alert whoever might be inside.

Break in a cold case: FBI announces identity of Provincetown's Lady of the Dunes

Vantine said her neighbor's cars were in the driveway at the time and she called the Chatham Fire Department.

Neighbors called in to report smoke coming from the chimney and windows of the house at 2:10 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Justin Tavano. Neighbors were not sure if the Custodie was home, but said he was usually home during the day.

Heavy smoke was coming from the structure's chimney and windows when firefighters arrived, according to a statement from the Chatham Fire/Rescue Department .Fire crews forced entry through a locked door and searched the first floor without locating anyone or visible fire. When they tried to get into the basement, they were met by thick smoke and heat.

Firefighters found fire, smoke in basement

Chatham, Harwich and Orleans firefighters searched the upper floors for the resident and possible spread of the fire, while outside crews eventually entered the basement after unblocking a door in the garage, the statement said.

The fire was located in a basement closet. A large quantity of belongings stored in the basement hampered firefighters' efforts to locate the fire, officials said. When the fire was extinguished and smoke was ventilated, crews found Custodie in the basement. He was brought to Cape Cod Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Saying farewell to Yarmouth police chief Frank Frederickson retires after 45 years

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chatham Fire/Rescue Department and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Cape & Islands District Attorney , according to the statement. They are being assisted by additional State Police assets and the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the Department of Fire Services.

The building sustained major smoke and heat damage throughout. Firefighters from Chatham, Harwich, Brewster and Orleans assisted with putting out the fire. Firefighters from Dennis, Yarmouth and Eastham provided station coverage.

The fire trucks and crews were at the house all afternoon. Many of the trucks left around 4:30 p.m., Vantine said. The last of them left about 7 p.m. she said.

"It's a very sad Halloween," Vantine said. "I'm sorry for his family and friends."

Bill Cox, a friend of Custodie's, was at the home waiting for family members on Tuesday morning. He said Custodie had worked for Fidelity for years and was recently buying and selling stocks.

Robin Cummings lives across the street on Vineyard Avenue. He came outside when he heard Vantine yelling.

"It's sad," he said.

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com . Follow her on Twitter: @DeniseCoffeyCCT .

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Main Street house fire claims life of Chatham man