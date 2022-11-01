ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer team loses in semis

On Monday, the Tyrone/Bellwood-Antis girls soccer team played the Central Lady Dragons at Mansion Park with hopes of a District championship and a spot in the state playoffs. It wasn’t to be as the girls lost a close match to the undefeated Lady Dragons that came down to the very end.
TYRONE, PA

