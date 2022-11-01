Read full article on original website
PA First Lady Frances Wolf tours Art of the State exhibition
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — First Lady Frances Wolf took a tour of the 55th annual Art of the State exhibition at The State Museum Friday. The exhibition is designed to showcase talent in Pennsylvania. Though, First Lady Wolf says she’s noticed a shift in the artwork this year from generally more scenic landscape artwork to statement pieces.
Attorney General Shapiro Makes a Campaign Stop in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As we approach election day, candidates are making their way to NEPA one last time to show voters why they would be the best choice. Over the past six days, the Attorney General has made 25 stops around the Commonwealth, this time, with his running mate, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis.
Is religion impacting the Pennsylvania Gubernatorial election?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It may seem as though religion has been a large talking point this Election season, including in the Pennsylvania Gubernatorial race where Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro, has run ads and spoken about his Jewish background, and Republican candidate Doug Mastriano has fought off a Christian nationalist label.
Days before election, Shapiro makes final push to become Pennsylvania's next governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Recent polling data shows a comfortable lead for Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Gubernatorial race. On Thursday evening, Shapiro rallied supporters in Harrisburg, along with Mayor Wanda Williams and other political hopefuls. Shapiro was greeted by a raucous ovation from those supporters. While...
Mastriano makes final push for votes in race for governor at campaign rally in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Most polling data shows a comfortable lead for Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Gubernatorial race. But a new, just released Trafalgar poll has his opponent, Doug Mastriano catching up before election day. And with less than four days before election day, the candidates...
Where do candidates stand with current polls?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Election Day is right around the corner, so where do the candidates stand in their races?. According to The Trafalgar Group, in the race between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman for the senate seat, Oz is sitting at a 2.2% lead over Fetterman. Looking into the...
New poll showing race for Governor is getting closer. Why?
Some call it an outlier... he calls it more accurate. On Friday, the Trafalgar group released it's latest polling on the race for Governor in Pennsylvania and it shows a much closer race than other polls. For example... the Marist College poll still has A.G. Josh Shapiro ahead by 14...
Juvenile missing from home enters unknown car in Lower Paxton
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are actively looking for 16-year-old Giovanni Reyes-Colon from Lower Paxton Township. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Reyes-Colon was last seen on Oct. 31 at the house that he lived in. Police say that he is described to be a Hispanic...
