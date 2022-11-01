ECC appoints Tsegai as officer-in-charge amidst Balkin investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees voted to appoint Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Adiam Tsegai as officer-in-charge to act in place of President David Balkin, who is currently suspended with pay.

Dr. Tsegai will take on the role amidst a third party investigation into Balkin, which will be conducted by Lippes Mathias LLP partner Amy Habib Rittling, the school announced. The investigation stems from allegations filed with the school’s human resources department relating to a conversation between Balkin and a staff member on the college’s operations.

Dr. Tsegai will take on responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the college and will maintain her role as provost and executive vice president.

