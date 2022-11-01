ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAXwu_0iuTxy3500

Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL.

Cincinnati is 4-4 and the Browns are 3-5. Baltimore had been +1400 in July to win the AFC at FanDuel and BetMGM.

As of Tuesday morning, odds pointed to the Ravens as a near lock to win the division at -320 at FanDuel, -360 at Caesars Sportsbook and -380 at DraftKings.

On Aug. 3, the Ravens were +165 to win the North, narrowly ahead of the Bengals (+210) and Browns (+235).

Lamar Jackson has approached his 2019 MVP form and the Ravens upgraded their defense on Monday with the trade deadline acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore is still well back of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, at +1600 at most books at +1800 at DraftKings. That second tier with the Ravens at most sportsbooks includes the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

The top tier includes AFC favorite Buffalo, now at +320 to win the Super Bowl ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (+500) and Kansas City Chiefs (+700) at Caesars.

BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel all have elevated the projected win total for the Ravens. Caesars has the Ravens over-under on wins set at 11 (-110) and FanDuel is at 10.5 (-150). BetMGM and DraftKings adjusted the Ravens up to 11 (-115).

Jackson's MVP odds are steady. At Caesars, he's +1300 and a distant fourth behind Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+125), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+350) and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+375).

FanDuel has Jackson at +950 behind the same three quarterbacks. He's +1000 at DraftKings. --Field Level Media

