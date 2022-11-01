Jack Campbell Bednarik Semifinalist

Iowa Linebacker Makes Cut for National Player of Year Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the defensive player of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Maxwell Football Club.

The winner of the Bednarik Award will be announced Dec. 8 as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Campbell, a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, leads the Big Ten with 82 tackles and ranks 11th nationally at 10.3 tackles per game. He recorded a safety in Iowa’s win over South Dakota State, recovered a fumble on special teams at Illinois, and recorded his fourth career interception at Ohio State.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) is one of 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. He was recently named to five midseason All-America teams and was named to the Rotary Lombardi Midseason Watch List. Campbell was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Defensive Player of the Week for his play against South Dakota State, and he was a preseason All-American by no fewer than five national media outlets. He has 259 career tackles.

Campbell, who will earn his degree in December, carries a 3.49 GPA with a major in enterprise leadership and a minor in sport & recreation management. He earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition in 2021, has earned Dean’s List honors three semesters and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He has been a member of Iowa’s Player Leadership Council for three years.

Campbell is the eighth Iowa player to be named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, joining a list that includes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (2020), linebacker Josey Jewell (2017), defensive back Joshua Jackson (2017), defensive back Desmond King (2016), defensive end Adrian Clayborn (2010), linebacker Pat Angerer (2009) and linebacker Chad Greenway (2005).

Iowa (4-4, 2-3) travels to Purdue (5-3, 3-2) Saturday (11:03 a.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes host Wisconsin on Nov. 12 (TBA).