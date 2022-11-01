Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Artificial Intelligence Used to Bring Classic 19th Century Portraits to Life
Artificial intelligence can already turn selfies into classic Renaissance paintings, but what about the other way around? Mystery Scoop decided to find out by bringing 19th century portraits to life that have all been given AI makeovers, including a quick restoration, colorization as well as some facial motion. Lorenzo Foli...
AI technology helps render portraits from the Victorian era that are 'moving' in every way
The artists at Mystery Scoop breathe new life into old photographs using color restoration and facial movement.
NOLA.com
Bracelets woven of hair were romantic memorials, created by women artists in 18th-century Britain
Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased. While the popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in the New Orleans Museum of Art's collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween
Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
Nigerian artist Ayobola Kekere-Ekun creates her colorful works from folded paper
Mixing childlike, colorful imagery with themes like sexism and Black identity, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun's art is created by rolling and shaping paper in a process known as "quilling."
Here is what people in the 19th century imagined the 2000s to be like
A group of artists from the 20th century drew and painted what they thought life in the 21st century would be. French Artist Jean-Marc Cote and other artists from 1899,1900, 1901, and 1910 left behind a collection of paintings and named it, ‘France in the year 2000’, signifying what they thought life would be like in the 2000s.
Brief Encounter • C|E Contemporary
A four-sided installation with black and white images will immerse the visitor in the longing analog world of Keef Charles, who tells us new stories of love and nostalgia for the past but also of hope, now as then, in a future without hate. The artist’s narrative comes to life during historical re-enactments, in which he participates, almost as if he were a stage photographer, managing to enhance through the shots the madness of his countrymen who like to disguise themselves and interpret various moments of their history.
comicon.com
A Reimagined Fairy Tale In The Cosmos: Previewing ‘Grimm Space’
Scout Comics has revealed a preview of ‘Grimm Space,’ dropping in December from writer Frank Martin and artist Dan Scalisi. ‘On the intergalactic courier ship The Beanstalk, a mechanic named Jack has come to possess a strange navigation unit. When the mysterious unit activates itself and brings The Beanstalk into uncharted deep space, Jack defies his crewmates by investigating the massive alien craft they find there.’
Meet the families harvesting the flowers that guide souls home on the Day of the Dead
In fields of the central Mexican state of Puebla, these families harvest the flowers that will guide the paths of their ancestors to return on the Day of the Dead to celebrate with the living.
Comments / 0