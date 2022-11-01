Lisa Boscola’s taxpayer-funded car expenses during pandemic a reason for concern | Opinion

Our legislators have it all backwards. First of all, their legislation does nothing to take guns away from the bad guys.. only limits ownership of, and the ability for, good American citizens to protect themselves and their families. If you wanted to hold up a bar, would you make the attempt at a bar known to be frequented by off duty and retired police? Of course not -- because if you pulled a weapon you would be looking down at least 20 gun barrels. The resulting scene would be mindful of a “Seinfeld” comedy. But it’s not really funny.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO