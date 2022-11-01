Lisa Boscola’s taxpayer-funded car expenses during pandemic a reason for concern | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Related
Moves on manufacturing, defense of freedom are reasons Wild deserves another term | Letter
Do you care about protecting personal freedoms, the cost of health care and prescription drugs, getting prices down? How about high-quality manufacturing here in Pennsylvania? If these issues are important to you and your family, I ask you to vote to re-elect Susan Wild to Congress. She is the only candidate that puts America and our freedom first.
Commentary: Birth control implant use rises following abortion bans, but informed choice is essential
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. I was part of the wave of people who opted for a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) in the days leading up to the election of Donald Trump. The reasons many of us clamored for these intrauterine devices (IUD) and birth control implants were simple: research shows some of these methods may be more effective than permanent sterilization, and the incoming administration had signaled its intent to undermine access to birth control.
History shows Republicans will go after birth control, safety nets if elected to power | Letter
There are two things that young and old voters should think about when voting this year. Young voters who think they have guaranteed access to birth control should think again. I’m not talking about abortion, but birth control pills, IUDs, and other forms of medical prevention of pregnancy. Younger Americans may not know that birth control was illegal in many states until the Supreme Court ruled in 1965 that states couldn’t prevent married couples from accessing birth control.
When considering gun laws, keep in mind that criminals go where there’s no resistance | Letter
Our legislators have it all backwards. First of all, their legislation does nothing to take guns away from the bad guys.. only limits ownership of, and the ability for, good American citizens to protect themselves and their families. If you wanted to hold up a bar, would you make the attempt at a bar known to be frequented by off duty and retired police? Of course not -- because if you pulled a weapon you would be looking down at least 20 gun barrels. The resulting scene would be mindful of a “Seinfeld” comedy. But it’s not really funny.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
If you want things to stay the same, go ahead and vote for the party in power | Letter
Even teenagers, let alone adults, understand that if they’re dissatisfied with their lives they need to make changes. If you’re unhappy with the way you look, you change your wardrobe or hairstyle. If you’re unhappy with your boss, you change jobs. Some are relatively easy (looks), but some are much more difficult (job).
Wolf signs law to yank toll scofflaws’ vehicle registrations
A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0