NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...

2 DAYS AGO