Related
Pyramid

Pleasant Grove playing best volleyball heading into state

The Pleasant Grove girls volleyball program has won eight state titles and earned runner-up honors in the 6A tournament last season. Expectations come with the territory. That’s the situation former Timpanogos coach Isa Takahashi walked into when he took the job with the Vikings last spring. PG started the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
247Sports

Post-game thoughts: First impressions of the 2022-23 Runnin' Utes

The Utah men’s basketball team routed in-state foe Westminster, 93-58, with ease in its lone exhibition game before the start of the 2022-23 season Wednesday night inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center behind a quartet of players in double-figures. Utah forced 22 turnovers and was able to convert that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

