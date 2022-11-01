COD: MW2 gun tier list: best weapon in every class, ranked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s competitive scene is already heating up online. The lack of a Hardcore mode and a proper Combat Record has been annoying for some fans, but this does give everyone the opportunity to test out the new weapon balance and figure out which guns are right for them.

As a result, we’ve listed every primary weapon type in COD: MW2 and listed either the best weapon in that class, and sometimes a runner-up that you might enjoy using instead. If you’re a skilled player you can make any weapon in MW2 work for you, but if you just need to know where to start with your loadouts and builds, these weapons are the perfect place to begin.

Best assault rifle – COD: MW2

Luckily, the AR you can access right at the beginning of the game is one of the best. The M4 is solid, and we’ve even got a list of attachments you should use with it for long-range gunplay in our best M4 loadout guide. It’s a great choice, but if you feel the need to move on from it, you should work your way toward the Kastov 762.

Best battle rifle – COD: MW2

If you fancy building a nice battle rifle loadout, then you should unlock the FTAC Recon. As long as you use attachments that minimize the amount of recoil you feel, you should be able to use this weapon to pick enemies off at a distance.

Best SMG – COD: MW2

Another weapon that is available right from the start is the FSS Hurricane, and it’s a fantastic little subby for running and gunning, while even having a decent ability to kill at some range. If you fancy a faster fire rate and TTK, with a little less long-range accuracy, the Vel 46 is a wonderful little Uzi-like.

Best shotgun – COD: MW2

Shotguns are all about one shot, one kill. Pumping away at range will be ineffective a vast majority of the time, and therefore you should go with the Bryson 890, loaded up with attachments to increase the effective damage at range.

Best LMG – COD: MW2

LMGs aren’t super popular as they can slow you down dramatically, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be effective. Whether you want to spray and pray or precisely take down foes, the RPK is a solid choice. Just make sure to compensate for that recoil, especially if you’re using a longer-range scope.

Best marksman rifle – COD: MW2

Marksman rifles are another great option here, and the bolt-action SP-R 208 is ideal. Aim this weapon toward the upper half of an enemy, and you have a good chance of taking them down in a single shot. Of course, another weapon has become a favorite for the same reason.

Best sniper rifle – COD: MW2

You’ve already probably seen plenty of players using this one. The MCPR-300 is a power one-shot sniper rifle. Yes, it’s bolt-action, but as long as your first shot was good, that’s all you need. If for whatever reason you feel the need to move away from the MCPR, another good choice is the SP-X 80.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.