Pittsburg, KS

Marshalls poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan.

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls is poised to open a new store in Pittsburg on N Broadway.

According to a media release by parent company TJX, “shoppers in Pittsburg will find an amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.”

With the opening of this store they are showing their commitment to local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg .

LOCATED IN THE FORMER GOODY’S BUILIDNG AT 2905 BROADWAY, PITTSBURG, KAN.

Brooke Powell, Executive Dir. of Safehouse , tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, “We were just blown away to hear the news that Safehouse would be receiving the donation from the Marshalls company. We could not do this work without our community supporters, and we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”

This SEK opening makes Marshalls stores in all four states across the region. Others located in Broken Arrow, Okla., Springfield, Mo. and  Rogers, Ark. They have 1,100 stores nationwide.

“Our newest store in Pittsburg will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for.

We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.

With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we strive to provide our shoppers with amazing brands every time they shop.” — Tim Miner, President, MARSHALLS

GRAND OPENING

Marshalls announces Sunday, November 13 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. is their grand opening. That day they will present a check to Safehouse.

FAST FACTS & FEATURES

  • Location: 2905 North Broadway, Pittsburg Town Center, Pittsburg KS 66762
  • Approximately 25,449 square feet
  • Regular store hours:
    • 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
    • 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays
  • Single queue checkout for faster shopping

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

