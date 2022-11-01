Read full article on original website
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Win Over the Flyers
For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
Flames Face Tall Order to Repeat as Division Champions
The Calgary Flames haven’t gotten off to a great start in their new era and the other top teams in the division aren’t making it easy for them to repeat as division champions. Last season, the Flames took the division by seven points to the second-place Edmonton Oilers. Only two teams even recorded 100 or more points. The Flames had a dominant season other than a small tough stretch in the middle of the season, which they recovered from.
Auston Matthews Smiling During Scrums: What Does It Mean?
Late in the third period of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, an altercation ensued between the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny. By that time, the game’s outcome was no longer in doubt. And, as some games do, frustration took over. The game became chippy.
Penguins’ Struggles Boil Down to Four Key Reasons
After starting the season 4-0-1, the Pittsburgh Penguins were on a roll. They went on to outscore their opponents 26-11 through those games while scoring six goals in all four of their wins. When looking at the box score, fans may see success; however, that couldn’t be further from the truth with this Penguins team. When analyzing those first five games, there were clear patterns in the play of the team that would indicate that things were not what the seemed to be. This analysis gave a look at what the next six games would entail for the Penguins and, boy, has it not been pretty as they have dropped to 4-5-2. Here are the four areas that must be cleaned up in order for the team to get back on track in the win column.
5 Takeaways From Islanders 5-2 Win vs. Blues – 11/3/22
The New York Islanders look like one of the best teams in the league. After defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 to start the road trip on the right foot, they put together another strong performance. With four unanswered goals in the second period, the Islanders defeated a struggling St. Louis Blues team, 5-2.
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Flames in a Kane Trade
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks have a 5-4-2 record and are third in the Central Division. Although they have a very solid start to the season and are exceeding expectations, they are still expected to be major sellers at the deadline, as they are rebuilding. Superstar forward Patrick Kane is, of course, the biggest trading candidate and several teams will surely be pursuing him as we inch closer to the deadline. Last month, Craig Button speculated that the Calgary Flames could be a potential landing spot for Kane since “they lost a little bit of offense” this offseason. It’s an interesting thought but also not entirely far-fetched, either.
Suzuki and Caufield Are Canadiens’ Most Dynamic Duo in Decades
Given the depth of their forward group, the Montreal Canadiens were expected to score a lot this season and struggle defensively as their young defencemen adjust to the speed and physicality of the NHL. Through the first 11 games, the opposite has been true with the notable exception being the impressive numbers put up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield so far in 2022-23. Together, they have scored 13 of the team’s 30 goals, which represents 43.3% of Montreal’s production.
Denis Malgin the Best Maple Leafs Acquisition: Who Knew?
When Kyle Dubas reacquired Denis Malgin this past offseason, many media and fans, including us, questioned the signing. Despite playing 184 games over four seasons from 2016 to 2020 for a Florida Panthers team that wasn’t very good, Malgin did little to impress us when the Maple Leafs first acquired him.
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Canadiens, Jets
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, actor Ryan Reynolds is apparently interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. Can he afford it and are there other interested parties? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Jake Muzzin and will the Toronto Maple Leafs feel the need to fill the hole left by his absence?
Flames’ Lineup Decisions Could Determine Kylington’s Future
We are now in November and Oliver Kylington still hasn’t returned to the team. He is on leave due to personal matters and the Calgary Flames have filled the hole fine up until now. The Flames were seen as one of the deepest and best defensive groups in the NHL before the season, and still are without Kylington.
5 Signs Canadiens Set to Regress to Mean in 2022-23
Take Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick as a perfect example. Arguably the likeliest Hab to regress heading into 2022-23, Pitlick has unfortunately lived up to the billing, having been held pointless in seven games, despite having put up a relatively impressive 15 goals and 22 assists last season as a rookie.
Grading Blue Line & Goalies 10 Games Into Oilers 2022-23 Season
10 games into the 2022-23 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers are 7-3-0. They started out a bit iffy on home ice, but since then, have rattled off five-straight wins and a perfect road record. They’re scoring in bunches and the defense is staying above water, but offering up opponents a few too many chances. Overall, things look good.
Blues Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 11-3-22
The hits just keep on coming for the St. Louis Blues. They dropped their fifth straight game on Halloween night to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 5-1. It was a fittingly scary loss, going down 5-0 before Alexey Toropchenko mustered the Blues’ lone goal in the contest. Jordan Binnington was mercifully relieved halfway through the game after being hung out to dry by his defense, marking the first time this season he was pulled.
5 Takeaways From Devils’ Thrilling Win vs. Oilers
There might be something different about this New Jersey Devils team. After perhaps their worst period of the season in the second frame, the Devils came storming back with three unanswered third-period goals to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 for their fifth consecutive win. Here are five takeaways as the Devils get ready to close out their Western Canada trip against the Calgary Flames tomorrow night.
Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux
The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
Jack Eichel Trade One Year Later – Everyone Is Winning
Jack Eichel has officially been a Vegas Golden Knight for a year. It was on this day in 2021 that the Golden Knights acquired Eichel and a conditional 2023 third-round pick in a blockbuster deal for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round draft pick that became Noah Östlund and a 2023 second-rounder.
